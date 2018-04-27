Extra
Watch Berkeley's City Council in Action
Tuesday May 01, 2018 - 12:06:00 PM
Dave Margulius has launched an ambitious new project, Watch Berkeley, which is curated excerpts from the video record of Berkeley City Council meetings. If you want first-hand information about what's going on in Berkeley, this promises to be an invaluable news source.
Click here to take a look at his introduction.
And here's an excellent example of what you can see, Councilmember Ben Bartlett's proposal that Berkeley try a novel "microbond" financing scheme: