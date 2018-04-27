Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar: April 26-May 6
Worth Noting and going:
- Sunday – Endorsement meeting of Berkeley City Council Candidates and City Auditor
- Tuesday – City Council regular meeting 6:00 pm, 22. Microbond Blockchain initiative 26. Emergency shelter/encampments
- Wednesday – Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, this is a commission that has moved into strategic planning and is worth tracking and attending. Block grant information is in the packet along with a very full agenda
- Thursday – Housing Advisory Commission
- Saturday – Tiny House village plan for Berkeley homeless Youth presentation and discussion
Sunday, April 29, 2018
BPA-BCA – City Council Districts 1,4,7,8 and City Auditor - Candidate Endorsement Meeting, Sunday April 29, (registration 1:30 pm) 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center. All invited, only members vote for endorsements. http://berkeleycitizensaction.org/
Indivisible East Bay, Sun, April 29, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 2727 Milvia, Sports Basement, All member meeting https://indivisibleeb.org/upcoming-events/
Bay Area Book Festival – downtown Berkeley https://www.baybookfest.org/
Monday, April 30, 2018
Agenda Committee, Mon, April 30, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda: planning for May 14 City Council meeting, 7. Parklets, 19. Increase porta potty budget 26. City sponsored emergency preparedness, 27. New city signage, Welcome to Berkeley, LOVE LIFE! Sanctuary City Ohlone Territory 29. Residential & Commercial Vacancy as a nuisance 38. Proposed budget update 39. Ballot survey40. ADU ordinance 41. Disaster Preparedness in multi-family housing42. Home Share 43. Bridge building between police and community 44. Housing at North Berkeley BART 45. Fair Workweek requirements 46. New PRC Charter
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2018_Index.aspx
Berkeley City Council Closed Session, Mon, April 30, 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Conf Room, Agenda: Labor Negotiations
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/04_Apr/City_Council__04-30-2018_-_Special_Closed_Meeting_Agenda.aspx
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Budget & Personnel Committee, Mon, April 30, 5:30 pm – 11:00 pm, 2001 Center St Law Library, 2nd Floor
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/
Community Environmental Advisory Commission Stormwater Infrastructure Subcommittee, Mon, April 30, 6:00 pm, 2001 University, Au Coquelet (no purchase necessary) Agenda: Draft stormwater resolution
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/
Public Works Commission Paving Subcommittee, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm, 1947 Center St, Elm Conf Room, 4th Floor
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Tax the Rich rally – Mon, April 30, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,
Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Berkeley City Council, Tues, May 1, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: 1. Extend Winter Shelter to May 31, 18. Investment report Oct1-Dec 31, 2017, 19. City Contracts20. Continue banking with Wells Fargo thru 2020, 21. Recommendation from Disaster and Fire Safety Commission Fire and Health Departments to Participate in Urban Shield and UASI trainings – anticipate referral to Urban Shield subcommittee, 22. Microbond Blockchain Initiative, 23. SB 1227, 24. Grant increase mental health services 25. Referral to Planning allow 4 Temporary Zoning Amendments to increase student housing, 26 a&b Emergency Outdoor Shelter for the Homeless
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/05_May/City_Council__05-01-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx
Break Up With Your Bank Day https://www.facebook.com/events/340983616426872/
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Board of Library Trustees, Wed, May 2, 6:30 pm, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: High-speed broadband contract
https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees
Commission on Disability, Wed, May 2, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: scent free policy, accessibility at Alta Bates, visitability, sidewalk repair and bikes, representation on DRC, ADU ordinance,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx
Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: action items strategic plan, RFP community agency, East Bay Community Law Center, discussion homeless policy, closure Alta Bates, anti-displacement, loans low-income residents, parking, police charter initiative
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Human_Welfare_and_Community_Action_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Planning Commission – meeting cancelled
Thursday, May 3, 2018
Cannabis Commission, Wed, May 3, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, 2180 Milvia St, 6th Floor, Agenda: no agenda posted, check before going
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/MedicalCannabis/
Housing Advisory Commission (HAC), Wed, May 3, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Community Agency RFP -blockgrant distribution, changes & reporting, Small sites Loan Program, U1, Housing Retention program, workplan, packet 57 pages
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/
Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), Wed, May 3, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda:
2580 Bancroft Way – Fred Turner Building Structural Alteration review/discussion
2277 Shattuck Ave – Hezlett’s Silk Store Building exterior alterations
Civic Center Park – consideration memorial plaque
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/
Public Works Commission, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Agenda: not posted check before going
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Friday, May 4, 2018
Cinco De Mayo – Special Event, Fri, May 4, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Frances Albrier Community Center, San Pablo Park
Saturday, May 5, 2018
Youth Spirit Artworks Tiny House Village and Community Arts Space, Sat, May 5, 2:00 pm – 3:15pm, 2403 San Pablo, Ave. for more information text 510.282.0396 or email shindman@youthspiritartworks.org
Sunday, May 6, 2018
Relax, no meetings or events found, but much can change during the week
When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule
http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html
and preceded by LATE ENTRY