It is policy of the city of Berkeley to assist and support all residents whenever possible.



It is the policy of the City to work for adequate housing for all residents.



The City recognizes that immediately unhoused residents need to find unusual and creative methods to protect themselves and their belongings.



It is the policy of the City to treat residents who are unhoused respectfully and to, at the very least, do no harm.



It is with this in mind that we enact a policy which protects the needs and rights of residents both unhoused and housed.