Once again, US made weapons sold to our “good friend”, Saudi Arabia are raining down on innocent men, women and children in Yemen. How can we call ourselves an ethical, law abiding nation when we continue to remain silent when such atrocities are being committed on a daily basis? WE ARE COMPLICIT IN THE MOST HEINESS WAR CRIMES. Donald Trump and his enablers in Congress and his supporters are guilty. I shudder to think how they will explain their silence when they come face to face with their creator. The feigned reverence for God and Jesus Christ is gross hypocrisy in light of our obsession for trade, profits and lack of concern for innocent lives.

According to Shireen Al-Adeimi, a Yemeni doctoral candidate at Harvard University, at least 20 people died Sunday when a US-Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a wedding party in northern Yemen. Most of the dead were reportedly women and children who were gathered in one of the wedding party tents. The bride was among the dead. Medics and residents said more than 46 others—including 30 children—were also injured. The attack on the Yemeni wedding party was one of at least three airstrikes over the weekend that killed Yemeni civilians. A family of five died in an airstrike in the province of Hajjah. And 20 civilians died on Saturday when fighter jets bombed a bus near the city of Taiz. Please call the White House and demand and immediate halt to this madness.