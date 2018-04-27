Joined by several dozen supporters, including a majority of the Berkeley City Council, Igor Tregub yesterday launched his campaign for Berkeley City Council in District 1. Video of the kickoff is available here.

“I’m running for City Council in District 1 to continue delivering proven progressive leadership to the people of Berkeley,” Igor Tregub said. “I want to help our great city find lasting solutions to our housing affordability and homelessness crisis, to reshape our infrastructure into one that reflects our commitment to sustainability, complete streets, and resiliency, and to make this a place that we can leave in better shape for our children and grandchildren.”

Igor was introduced by his life partner, Maritessa Bravo Ares, Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin, Berkeley Councilmembers Sophie Hahn and Kate Harrison, and El Cerrito Mayor Gabriel Quinto.

“I am proud to endorse Igor Tregub for City Council. He has a long record fighting for progressive Berkeley values,” said Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin. “From his days as an ASUC Senator fighting for more student housing to his work on the Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board to defend rent control to his work on the Zoning Adjustments Board, where he has secured funding for affordable housing and protected units from demolition and prevented displacement, Igor has always been a leader we can count on.”

“With Igor’s leadership in the Sierra Club Bay Chapter, we have supported progressive values such as sanctuary cities, making sure our air and water are clean, and making sure that we have the funds to protect our shoreline,” El Cerrito Mayor Gabriel Quinto said. “Igor has been by my side in the fight to raise the minimum wage and to make sure that El Cerrito and Berkeley work together to continue their leadership as green cities.”

“There is no one that outworks Igor. I’ve seen his heart and his passion for public service. Under Igor’s leadership, we won’t leave anyone behind in District 1,” Maritessa Bravo Ares added.

Tregub concluded, “Today we begin the long but exciting journey to ensure that District 1 is a place that we can all call home!”

Igor’s Record

Igor is an elected member of the Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board and currently serves as the Chair of the Housing Advisory Commission and Zoning Adjustments Board. He is also the chair of the nearly 40,000-member-strong Sierra Club San Francisco Bay Chapter. His record of proven progressive leadership includes:

Housing affordability. Igor approved an unprecedented number of below-market rate housing, helped craft and pass a permanent funding source for affordable housing, while stopping demolitions of several rent-controlled buildings.

Igor approved an unprecedented number of below-market rate housing, helped craft and pass a permanent funding source for affordable housing, while stopping demolitions of several rent-controlled buildings. Environmental leadership. Igor helped stop the transport of dirty coal through District 1, and he serves on the Berkeley Climate Action Coalition Steering Committee.

Igor helped stop the transport of dirty coal through District 1, and he serves on the Berkeley Climate Action Coalition Steering Committee. Equity and access. Igor helped lead the fight to pass Berkeley’s landmark minimum wage ordinance, and he’s helped increase funding for local public transit.

Igor helped lead the fight to pass Berkeley’s landmark minimum wage ordinance, and he’s helped increase funding for local public transit. Safety for all. Igor is a trained ICE observer to defend our undocumented neighbors. As a neighborhood watch captain, he’s helped secure better lighting on our streets.

Igor’s Early Endorsements

At this early stage of the campaign, Igor’s long record of public service and activism has already earned him dozens of endorsements, including:

Board of Equalization Vice Chair Fiona Ma

Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin

Berkeley Councilmember Ben Bartlett

Berkeley Councilmember Sophie Hahn

Berkeley Rent Board Chair John Selawsky

Berkeley Rent Board Vice Chair Paola Laverde

Berkeley Rent Board Commissioner James Chang

Berkeley Rent Board Commissioner Christina Murphy

Berkeley Rent Board Commissioner Jesse Townley

Berkeley Rent Board Commissioner Dave Blake (Ret.)

Berkeley Rent Board Commissioner Asa Dodsworth (Ret.)

Berkeley Rent Board Commissioner Paul Hogarth (Ret.)

Berkeley Rent Board Commissioner Sharon Maldonado (Ret.)

Alameda County Superintendent Emerita Sheila Jordan

Albany Councilmember Nick Pilch

El Cerrito Mayor Gabriel Quinto

El Cerrito Councilmember Janet Abelson

Emeryville Councilmember and Former Mayor Dianne Martinez

Fremont Vice Mayor Vinnie Bacon

Hayward Councilmember Sara Lamnin

Oakland Councilmember Abel Guillen

Richmond Vice Mayor Jovanka Beckles

San Francisco Supervisor Malia Cohen

San Leandro Vice Mayor Corina Lopez

Oakland School Board Director Shanthi Gonzales

San Francisco School Board Director Matt Haney

BART Board Chair Robert Raburn

BART Board Member Lateefah Simon

BART Board Member Nick Josefowitz

AC Transit President Elsa Ortiz

AC Transit At-Large Director Chris Peeples

You can learn more about his campaign at http://www.igortregub.com.