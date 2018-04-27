This past week, President Trump and House Republicans took initial steps to cut back the social safety net, arguing that such spending is counterproductive and wasteful, and that eligibility must be tightened for programs including food stamps and Medicaid. They also argue that welfare benefits are far too generous, and work requirements much too lax.

However, as is so often the case, truth is much different than reality. The U.S. has the weakest safety net among the Western industrialized nations, devoting far fewer resources as a percentage of gross domestic product to welfare programs than do other wealthy countries.

Why are the Republicans talking about cutbacks to the social safety net? Because according to a new analysis by the Congressional Budget Office, the combined effect of President Trump’s tax cuts and the recent budget-busting spending bill will push the budget deficit to $804 billion this year and just under $1 trillion for the upcoming budget year and economic growth from the tax cuts will add 0.7 percent on average to the nation’s economic output over the coming decade. Those effects will only partially offset the deficit cost of the tax cuts and will add $1.8 trillion to the deficit over the coming decade, even after its positive effects on the economy are factored in.

These facts point the obvious lie about Republican promises that the tax cuts would pay for themselves. In reality, the tax cut favored the rich at the expense of the middle class and the poor. Now Trump and Congressional Republicans plan to make up the deficit caused by them on the backs of those not benefiting from the tax cuts by cutting their social safety net.

Remember when during his presidential campaign, Trump said he would pay off the national debt in eight years. And remember when Paul Ryan warned of the dangers of deficits, “The facts are very, very clear: The United States is heading toward a debt crisis. We face a crushing burden of debt which will take down our economy — which will lower our living standards.” So much for Republican worries about the deficit.

Trump and the Republicans have a twisted plan to take care of the the needy. Let’s hope get their Republican comeuppance this November.

















