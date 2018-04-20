Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, April 22-29
Worth Noting - A lot going on this week April 22 – April 29, 2018.
- Sunday the Berkeley Tenants Union selects candidates for the November elections.
- Monday Assembly District 15 Candidate forum. Sponsored by Contra Costa League of Women Voters at San Pablo Public Library in San Pablo. This is getting critical. There are 12 candidates anything could happen and we need the best 2 to go to the November election.
- Tuesday and Thursday City Council meetings
- regular meeting 6:00 pm Tuesday council chambers
- special meeting 6:00 pm Thursday on encampments (homeless camps) and sidewalk policies (at Longfellow Middle School).
- Wednesday Police Review Commission votes on charter amendment written by the PRC Reform subcommittee
- Sunday April 29 BPA-BCA endorsement meeting for City Auditor and Council Districts 1,4,7,8
City Council May 1 meeting available for comments, Council@cityofberkeley.info Agenda: 18. Investment report Oct1-Dec 31, 2017, 20. Continue banking with Wells Fargo thru 2020, 21. Recommendation from Disaster and Fire Safety Commission Fire and Health Departments to Participate in Urban Shield and UASI trainings – anticipate referral to Urban Shield subcommittee, 22. Microbond Blockchain Initiative, 25. Referral to Planning allow 4 Temporary Zoning Amendments to increase student housing, 26 a&b Emergency Outdoor Shelter for the Homeless
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/05_May/City_Council__05-01-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx
The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.
http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html
Sunday, April 22, 2018
Berkeley Tenants Union Convention, Sun, April 22, 12:45 pm – 4:30 pm, 2727 Milvia, Sports Basement. Agenda: candidate forum to select slate of five candidates to fill the Berkeley Rent Board vacancies in the November election. Berkeley’s Rent Stabilization Board serves landlords and tenants and plays a vital role in ensuring fair rent prices and living conditions.
https://www.facebook.com/events/201725380588950/
Berkeley Earth Day – The Wild & Scenic FilmFest, Sun, April 22, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, 2150 Allston, David Brower Center (free event) http://berkeleyearthday.org/
Monday, April 23, 2018
City Council Closed Session – Mon, April 23, 4:00, 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: Labor negotiations https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/04_Apr/City_Council__04-23-2018_-_Special_Closed_Meeting_Agenda.aspx
Assembly District 15 Candidate Forum, Mon, April 23, 6:00 pm, 13751 San Pablo Ave, San Pablo, San Pablo Public Library, sponsored by Contra Costa League of Women Voters
Rent Stabilization Board, Budget &Personnel subcommittee, Mon, April 23, 5:15 pm, 2001 Center Street, Law Library 2nd Floor, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/
Children, Youth and Recreation Commission, Mon, April 23, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center at San Pablo Park
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Children_Youth_and_Recreation_Commission/
Zero Waste Commission, Mon, April 23, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Tax the Rich rally – Mon, April 23, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
City Council, Tue, April 24, 2134 MLK Jr Way, Council Chambers
- 4:00 pm Closed Session: Negotiations BUSD 1231 Addison,
- 5:00 pm Work Session: Berkeley Microbond, Blockchain Initiative
- 6:00 pm Regular Council Meeting: Agenda: 31. Allocation Federal Funds, 32. Block Grants, 33. Carbon Free energy, 34. Single use foodware, 36. GoBerkeley Transportation 37. Youth Spirit Artwork Tiny House project, 38 a.& b. Achieving Fair and Impartial Policing, 39. Information – Rapid Rehousing report
Housing Advisory Commission U1 Expenditures Subcommittee, Tue, April 24, 6:00 pm, 2000 University, Au Coquelet,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Civic Arts Commission, Wed, April 25, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: hazardous materials west of train tracks, 5 yr plan, microgrid, residency requirements,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/
Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, Wed, April 25, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Energy Commission, Wed, April 25, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: microgrid, East Bay Community Energy (EBCE), EV,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Energy_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Police Review Commission, Wed, April 25, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 9. Recommendation from Commission Reform Subcommittee Discussion & action on draft.
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Regular meeting of Commission on the Status of Women is 4th Wednesday 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, however, no meeting/agenda is posted - 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, check link or call Shannon Allen secretary 981-7071 before going
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx
Thursday, April 26, 2018
City Council Ad Hoc Subcommittee on Urban Shield, Thur, April 26, 12:30 – 2:30 pm, Cypress Rm 1st Floor, Members: Arreguin, Davila, Hahn, Maio, Agenda: Proposed Worthington letter on Urban Shield, Community Preparedness, recommendation on NCRIC – Northern, CA Regional Intelligence Center
City Council Special Session – Proposed Policies on Sidewalks and Encampments, Thur, April 26, 6:00 pm, 1500 Derby, Longfellow Middle School, Agenda: sitting, lying, dogs, objects on sidewalks, encampment response policy
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/04_Apr/City_Council__04-26-2018_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.asp
Community Health Commission, Thur, April 26, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center, no agenda posted as of 4-20-2018
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Community_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Mental Health Commission, Thur, April 26, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, April 26, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers, staff recommending approval of all projects
- 2350 Prospect – construct 3-story 6-bedroom GLA – (group living accommodation) on vacant lot
- 3028 Regent - convert a 2-story care-facility to a duplex reducing number of bedrooms from 16 to 11
- 2921 Otis – raise rear yard dwelling unit by 3 feet to add 1-bedroom dwelling in basement
- 1506 Bonita – raise duplex by 8’-10’ adding 2 ground floor dwellings, increasing units on parcel from 6 to 8 and bedrooms from 6 to 12.
- 3100 San Pablo – addendum to outpatient center final, 43,000 sq ft office space, 6000 sq ft R&D
Friday, April 27, 2018
No meetings found
Saturday, April 28, 2018
Indivisible Berkeley Healthcare Forum, Sat, April 28, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, 2650 Durant, All Purpose Room, Residence Halls Unit 1
https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/event/healthcare-forum
Sunday, April 29, 2018
BPA-BCA – City Council Districts 1,4,7,8 and City Auditor - Candidate Endorsement Meeting, Sunday April 29, (registration 1:30 pm) 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center. All invited, only members vote for endorsements. http://berkeleycitizensaction.org/
Indivisible East Bay, Sun, April 29, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 2727 Milvia, Sports Basement, All member meeting https://indivisibleeb.org/upcoming-events/