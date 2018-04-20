Worth Noting - A lot going on this week April 22 – April 29, 2018.





Sunday the Berkeley Tenants Union selects candidates for the November elections.

Monday Assembly District 15 Candidate forum . Sponsored by Contra Costa League of Women Voters at San Pablo Public Library in San Pablo. This is getting critical. There are 12 candidates anything could happen and we need the best 2 to go to the November election.

Tuesday and Thursday City Council meetings

regular meeting 6:00 pm Tuesday council chambers

special meeting 6:00 pm Thursday on encampments (homeless camps) and sidewalk policies (at Longfellow Middle School).

Wednesday Police Review Commission votes on charter amendment written by the PRC Reform subcommittee

Sunday April 29 BPA-BCA endorsement meeting for City Auditor and Council Districts 1,4,7,8

Council@cityofberkeley.info Agenda: 18. Investment report Oct1-Dec 31, 2017, 20. Continue banking with Wells Fargo thru 2020, 21. Recommendation from Disaster and Fire Safety Commission Fire and Health Departments to Participate in Urban Shield and UASI trainings – anticipate referral to Urban Shield subcommittee, 22. Microbond Blockchain Initiative, 25. Referral to Planning allow 4 Temporary Zoning Amendments to increase student housing, 26 a&b Emergency Outdoor Shelter for the HomelessThe meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

Sunday, April 22, 2018

Berkeley Tenants Union Convention, Sun, April 22, 12:45 pm – 4:30 pm, 2727 Milvia, Sports Basement. Agenda: candidate forum to select slate of five candidates to fill the Berkeley Rent Board vacancies in the November election. Berkeley’s Rent Stabilization Board serves landlords and tenants and plays a vital role in ensuring fair rent prices and living conditions.

https://www.facebook.com/events/201725380588950/

Berkeley Earth Day – The Wild & Scenic FilmFest, Sun, April 22, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, 2150 Allston, David Brower Center (free event) http://berkeleyearthday.org/

Monday, April 23, 2018

City Council Closed Session – Mon, April 23, 4:00, 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: Labor negotiations https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/04_Apr/City_Council__04-23-2018_-_Special_Closed_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Assembly District 15 Candidate Forum, Mon, April 23, 6:00 pm, 13751 San Pablo Ave, San Pablo, San Pablo Public Library, sponsored by Contra Costa League of Women Voters

Rent Stabilization Board, Budget &Personnel subcommittee, Mon, April 23, 5:15 pm, 2001 Center Street, Law Library 2nd Floor, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Children, Youth and Recreation Commission, Mon, April 23, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center at San Pablo Park

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Children_Youth_and_Recreation_Commission/

Zero Waste Commission, Mon, April 23, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, April 23, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

City Council, Tue, April 24, 2134 MLK Jr Way, Council Chambers

4:00 pm Closed Session: Negotiations BUSD 1231 Addison,

5:00 pm Work Session: Berkeley Microbond, Blockchain Initiative

6:00 pm Regular Council Meeting: Agenda: 31. Allocation Federal Funds, 32. Block Grants, 33. Carbon Free energy, 34. Single use foodware, 36. GoBerkeley Transportation 37. Youth Spirit Artwork Tiny House project, 38 a.& b. Achieving Fair and Impartial Policing, 39. Information – Rapid Rehousing report

Housing Advisory Commission U1 Expenditures Subcommittee, Tue, April 24, 6:00 pm, 2000 University, Au Coquelet,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Civic Arts Commission, Wed, April 25, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: hazardous materials west of train tracks, 5 yr plan, microgrid, residency requirements,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, Wed, April 25, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Energy Commission, Wed, April 25, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: microgrid, East Bay Community Energy (EBCE), EV,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Energy_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Police Review Commission, Wed, April 25, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 9. Recommendation from Commission Reform Subcommittee Discussion & action on draft.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Regular meeting of Commission on the Status of Women is 4th Wednesday 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, however, no meeting/agenda is posted - 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, check link or call Shannon Allen secretary 981-7071 before going

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, April 26, 2018

City Council Ad Hoc Subcommittee on Urban Shield, Thur, April 26, 12:30 – 2:30 pm, Cypress Rm 1st Floor, Members: Arreguin, Davila, Hahn, Maio, Agenda: Proposed Worthington letter on Urban Shield, Community Preparedness, recommendation on NCRIC – Northern, CA Regional Intelligence Center

City Council Special Session – Proposed Policies on Sidewalks and Encampments, Thur, April 26, 6:00 pm, 1500 Derby, Longfellow Middle School, Agenda: sitting, lying, dogs, objects on sidewalks, encampment response policy

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/04_Apr/City_Council__04-26-2018_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.asp

Community Health Commission, Thur, April 26, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center, no agenda posted as of 4-20-2018

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Community_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Mental Health Commission, Thur, April 26, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, April 26, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers, staff recommending approval of all projects

2350 Prospect – construct 3-story 6-bedroom GLA – (group living accommodation) on vacant lot

– construct 3-story 6-bedroom GLA – (group living accommodation) on vacant lot 3028 Regent - convert a 2-story care-facility to a duplex reducing number of bedrooms from 16 to 11

- convert a 2-story care-facility to a duplex reducing number of bedrooms from 16 to 11 2921 Otis – raise rear yard dwelling unit by 3 feet to add 1-bedroom dwelling in basement

– raise rear yard dwelling unit by 3 feet to add 1-bedroom dwelling in basement 1506 Bonita – raise duplex by 8’-10’ adding 2 ground floor dwellings, increasing units on parcel from 6 to 8 and bedrooms from 6 to 12.

– raise duplex by 8’-10’ adding 2 ground floor dwellings, increasing units on parcel from 6 to 8 and bedrooms from 6 to 12. 3100 San Pablo – addendum to outpatient center final, 43,000 sq ft office space, 6000 sq ft R&D

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Friday, April 27, 2018

No meetings found

Saturday, April 28, 2018

Indivisible Berkeley Healthcare Forum, Sat, April 28, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, 2650 Durant, All Purpose Room, Residence Halls Unit 1

https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/event/healthcare-forum

Sunday, April 29, 2018

BPA-BCA – City Council Districts 1,4,7,8 and City Auditor - Candidate Endorsement Meeting, Sunday April 29, (registration 1:30 pm) 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center. All invited, only members vote for endorsements. http://berkeleycitizensaction.org/

Indivisible East Bay, Sun, April 29, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 2727 Milvia, Sports Basement, All member meeting https://indivisibleeb.org/upcoming-events/