The Berkeley Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance with a sexual assault which occurred on April 19, 2018 between 11:00 and 11:30am. The victim (a lone high school-aged minor) was walking on the 1500 block of Addison Street when she was grabbed from behind. The victim said the suspect covered her mouth and pressed a gun into her side while telling her not to scream. The victim said the suspect walked her eastbound on Addison Street and into the side yard of a residence where he sexually assaulted the victim. After the assault, the victim sought help and Berkeley Police were notified and the investigation began.

Officers and detectives have been on scene canvassing the neighborhood for possible witnesses or homes with exterior video surveillance cameras.

The Berkeley Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance with this crime. Anyone who lives in the area and has surveillance cameras is asked to review their footage. If they witnessed the crime or have information regarding the case, they are asked to contact the Berkeley Police Sex Crimes Detail at (510) 981-5716