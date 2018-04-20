The Berkeley Architectural Heritage Association (BAHA) will hold its 43rd annual Spring House Tour and Garden Reception on Sunday, May 6, 2018, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm.



Twelve open houses in a variety of architectural styles will be open on this year’s house tour in Berkeley Woods, the bucolic, village-like neighborhood at the top of Marin Avenue, adjoining Tilden Regional Park.

Open houses include a large English manor house built in 1917; four Spanish- and Italian-inspired residences built between 1923 and 1930; an innovative International Style house from 1939; two Mid-Century Modern houses designed by leading architects of the genre in the 1950s; two one-of-a kind modern houses; a Craftsman Revival house from the 1970s, and more.

Several glorious hidden gardens will be open, including one created by a famous iris hybridizer.

Tour map, illustrated guidebook, and refreshments will be provided. General admission $45; BAHA members $35.

For tour information and reservations, visit the BAHA website http:// berkeleyheritage.com, e-mail baha@berkeleyheritage. com, or call (510) 841-2242.