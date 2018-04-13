The progressive opposition to the Wiener-Skinner SB827 continues to grow. With hearings in Sacramento scheduled to start tomorrow, L.A.'s Black Community Clergy and Labor Alliance has sent a letter opposing it to Democratic legislators. It begins:

"On this day in which we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Fair Housing Act, a triumph of the civil rights movement that was achieved through the ultimate sacrifice of our leaders, we write to express our justifiable concern that State Senator Scott Wiener (San Francisco) declined to accept our invitation to attend a forum in South Los Angeles sponsored by our Black alliance to hear directly from the Black people who would be most harmed by his draconian housing bill, SB 827. The bill has been called “Urban Renewal 2.0” and we share that assessment. Our united Black front is firmly and unequivocally opposed to SB 827, and maintain that Sen. Wiener’s declining to meet with us in the Black community who would be most impacted is both morally untenable and politically shortsighted."



