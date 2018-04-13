James Comey is about to begin a publicity tour through many news and entertainment shows, to promote his book. I hope the interviewers ask him why he thought it inappropriate to reveal that Trump had been under FBI investigation since July 2016, while he revealed, 11 days before the election, that another investigation of Hillary was beginning. The asymmetry reeks of partisanship. Given the micro-targeted thin margins which handed Electoral victory to a morally depraved psychopath in thrall to a foreign power, there is no forgiving Comey. He helped elect the most dangerous, unfit president of our lifetimes.