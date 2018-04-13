The Bible includes the quote 'An Eye for an Eye' and this seems to be the current solution to the problems in Syria but there should be some consideration of the rest of that quote '…But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also' and the Koran adds 'But whoever gives charity, it is an expiation for him'.

There is already too much sadness from the bombings as no matter where or for what reason, innocent people - often children - are injured or killed. It is still time for talking and diplomacy even if it takes a long time. Many leaders and tyrants have found you cannot beat people into agreement only submission.

We must all keep looking for peaceful solutions.