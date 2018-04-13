The charter for the Police Review Commission (PRC) is 40 years old and in need of significant updating which can only be done through ballot initiative. Berkeley Community United for Police Oversight is gathering signatures for their proposal. The Police Review Commission Reform Subcommittee is preparing an alternate proposal which also addresses the current Police Review Commission weaknesses. The PRC alternative is targeted to be completed this coming week by the reform subcommittee in time for a full PRC Commission vote on April 25.







The Transportation Commission on Thursday will be taking action on new signage at Berkeley City limits. Proposed language: “Welcome to Berkeley” “LOVE LIFE” “Sanctuary City” “Ohlone Territory”







The Landmarks Preservation Commission designated/landmarked the Campanile Way View as a significant element on April 5. On Thursday April 19 the Design Review Committee will be reviewing the preliminary design for the proposed 18-story 274 unit building at the Walgreen’s site corner of Shattuck and Allston which blocks about 50% of the view. As of Nov 28, 2017, Berkeley (construction completed or in progress) overbuilt market rate/luxury priced units by 405 and underbuilt all levels of affordable housing units by 1335.







City Council April 24 meeting agenda available for comment. Council@cityofberkeley.info 31. Allocation Federal Funds, 32. Block Grants, 33. Carbon Free energy, 34. Single use foodware, 36. GoBerkeley Transportation 37. Youth Spirit Artwork Tiny House project, 38 a.& b. Achieving Fair and Impartial Policing, 39. Information – Rapid Rehousing report



The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.



Sunday, April 15, 2018

NO! to U.S. Wars march and rally, end Wars at Home & Abroad, Schedule:

11:00 am – Gather Lake Merritt Amphitheater

11:30 am - rally Lake Merritt

12:30 pm – march from Lake Merritt Amphitheater to Oscar Grant Plaza

1:30 pm – rally at Oscar Grant Plaza

Monday, April 16, 2018

Civic Arts Commission Public Art Subcommittee, 9:00 am – 10:00 am, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/

Police Review Commission (PRC) – Commission Reform Subcommittee, Mon, April 16, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm, 1947 Center St, Civic Center Annex Building, Chestnut Room 2nd Floor

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

City Council Agenda Committee, Mon, April 16, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda: 18. Pilot project to dispense zoning code to build student housing, 20. Investment report Oct1-Dec 31, 2017, 22. Continue banking with Wells Fargo thru 2020, 23. Recommendation from Disaster and Fire Safety Commission Fire and Health Departments to Participate in Urban Shield and UASI trainings, 24 a.&b. Emergency Homeless Shelter, 25. Berkeley Microbond Blockchain Initiative – Pilot Project

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2018_Index.aspx

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, April 16, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater, RAIN CANCELS

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, Mon, April 16, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Commission on Labor – Subcommittee Homeless Youth Policy, Mon, April 16, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Labor_Homepage.aspx

Homeless Commission – Youth Policy Subcommittee, Mon, April 16, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Public Works Commission-Paving Subcommittee, Mon, April 16, 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm, 1947 Center St, 4th Floor http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Field Users Meeting, Tue, April 17, 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2800 Park Street, Frances Albrier Community Center, Tom Bates Regional Sports Complex

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Parks_Rec_Waterfront/Level_3__-General/Meeting%20Notice%20-%204-17-18.pdf

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Commission on Aging, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Commission liaisons

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Aging_Homepage.aspx

Planning Commission, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 1050 Parker Street rezone, Adeline Corridor Project Update

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, April 19, 2018

Police Review Commission (PRC) – Commission Reform Subcommittee, Thur, April 19, Check start time & room location – 9, 9:30 or 10 am, 1947 Center St, Civic Center Annex Building,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Design Review Committee, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center

2190 Shattuck Ave – 18 Story mixed use – Walgreen site corner Shattuck & Allston – intrudes into landmarked as significant element Campanile Way View

2028 Bancroft Way/2025 Durant, relocate existing 3-story residential building, construct 6 story-62 foot 37 unit residential building, 2 units in existing parking area

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/

Fair Campaign Practices Commission, 7:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, http://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/

Transportation Commission, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: welcome to Berkeley signs http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Transportation_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Friday, April 20, 2018

Police Review Commission (PRC) – Commission Reform Subcommittee, Mon, April 20, Check start time – 9, 9:30 or 10 am 1947 Center St, Civic Center Annex Building,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Saturday, April 21, 2018

Berkeley Earth Day Shoreline Cleanup, Sat, April 21, 9:00 am – 11:30 am, Shorebird Park Nature Center

Sunday, April 22, 2018

No City meetings or demonstrations found