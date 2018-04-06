Morrison & Foerster is pleased to announce the resolution of long-running litigation concerning the future of Point Molate, a former navy fuel depot, in Richmond, California. Earlier today, Judge Yvonne González-Rogers of the United States District Court entered a judgment that concludes the City of Richmond’s involvement in Guidiville Rancheria of California vs. The United States of America. Morrison & Foerster represented the City of Richmond against plaintiffs Upstream Point Molate, LLC and the Guidiville Rancheria of California in a settlement that will begin a public process for development to generate revenue for the city, as well as preserve parks and open space. Richmond’s 2010 rejection of Upstream’s original plan to develop a casino on Point Molate sparked years of litigation in which Upstream was seeking more than $750 million in damages.

The settlement announced today paves the way for a meaningful, public land use planning process for Point Molate that will preserve at least 70 percent of the 270 acres as open space. The process will include public workshops and the selection of a new master developer.

“We are pleased that we were able to resolve this important litigation matter,” said Alexis Amezcua, Morrison & Foerster partner and counsel for the City of Richmond. “This paves the way for Point Molate to be developed with community input, in a way that best serves City of Richmond residents.”

For more information on the settlement, here is the City of Richmond’s statement:

http://bit.ly/2IPpoDs

The Court’s judgment is available here: http://bit.ly/2JFx6RP

The Morrison & Foerster team representing the City of Richmond included Arturo González, David Gold, Alexis Amezcua, and Navi Dhillon.