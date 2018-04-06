A female suspect was arrested after a carjacking and assault in Berkeley this morning, police said.

Berkeley police dispatch received a call reporting what was initially thought to be an auto burglary at 6:12 a.m. in the 1600 block of Walnut Street. Police responded and located a woman who said she was pulled out of her car and assaulted.

She told police she was getting into her car when a dark sedan occupied by two people pulled up beside her. A suspect got out of the car, assaulted her and drove away north on Walnut Street in her black Lexus RX 350, according to police.

Dispatchers entered the car in their stolen vehicle system, and California Highway Patrol officers found the stolen car in Golden Gate Fields at 9:35 a.m. and contacted police.

The CHP patrol car tried to stop the Lexus, but had a collision with another car that was with the stolen Lexus.

A CHP helicopter followed the Lexus as it sped through Berkeley and Oakland and the driver eventually abandoned the car in the 1300 block of Mandela Parkway in front of an apartment building, according to police.

The suspect got into another vehicle and attempted to flee, but crashed the vehicle and attempted to run away in the area of 10th and Pine streets, police said.

Police took the suspect into custody without incident and said they recovered property stolen from the victim during the carjacking. The suspect's name is not yet being released, police Sgt. Andrew Frankel said.

Police said there are still suspects at large and no other details were immediately available.