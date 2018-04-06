Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, April 8-15
City Council is on spring recess. Next Council meeting April 24, 2018.
Worth Noting
- The proposed agenda for April 24 City Council meeting deserves review and is posted with Monday’s Agenda Committee. For comment email: council@cityofberkeley.info
- The Police Review Commission, Homeless Commission and Parks and Waterfront Commission all meet Wednesday evening at the same time.
- The Loan Administration Board (loans to local Berkeley small businesses) meets Thursday.
- The Zoning Adjustment Board on Thursday lists 3 projects within the Hillside overlay.
The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.
http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html
Sunday, April 8, 2018
Holocaust Remembrance Day, Sun, April 8, 11:30 am – 2:00 pm, 2121 Allston Way, The Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life, Honoring Hana Berger Moran, Distinguished Suvivor with Joel Ben-Izzy
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15433
Indivisible Berkeley General Assembly, Sun, April 8, 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm, 1970 Chestnut St, Finnish Hall, General Assembly meeting,
https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/calendar
Monday, April 9, 2018
City Council Agenda Committee, Mon, April 9, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda: 26. Tiny House Project, 32. & 33. Block grant allocations, 34.a.&b. U1 funds for 1011 University complex, Housing Advisory Commission voted for moving City Council Chambers to 1011 University, 36. Deep Green Initiative, 38. GoBerkeley Transportation, 40. Disaster preparedness multi-family housing, 35 & 41. PRC recommendations to achieve Fair and Impartial policing recommendations packet pages 148-149 , Packet 264 pages
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2018_Index.aspx
3x3 Committee – 3 Council Members, 3 Berkeley Housing Authority (BHA) members, Mon, April 9, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm, 1901 Hearst, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: HAP shortfall, small sites RFP, Damage claim program, Section 8 Landlord tax exemption
Police Review Commission (PRC) – Commission Reform Subcommittee, Mon, April 9, 10:00 am, 1947 Center St, Civic Center Annex Building, Western Sycamore, First Floor
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Youth Commission, Mon, April 9, 6:30 pm, 1730 Oregon St, Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Services Center, Agenda: DACA, Homeless Youth https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Youth_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Tax the Rich rally – Mon, April 9, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater, rain cancels
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Budget and Personnel Subcommittee, Tue, April 10, 5:30 pm, 2001 Center St, Law Library, 2nd Floor, Agenda: Staffing Model, Budget, Mental Health Training
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Homeless Commission, Wed, April 11, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: RFI (Request for Information) homeless storage, flexible housing subsidies
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Parks and Waterfront Commission, Wed, April 11, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center, Agenda: Presentation – Citywide irrigation system upgrade, revisions Marina Ordinance, Proposed fee increases, Capital Improvement and T1, Information – Viability Urban Ferry , Green space as control of flood plains,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx
Police Review Commission (PRC), Wed, April 11, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center Agenda: Lexipol (software program) policies, Process for requesting information, public records request, chaplain program, Juneteenth, rape kits
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Thursday, April 12, 2018
Police Review Commission – Commission Reform Subcommittee, Thur, April 12, 10:00 am, 1947 Center St, Civic Center Annex Building, Western Sycamore, First Floor
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Community Environmental Advisory Commission, Thur, April 12, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Russell St, South Branch Library, Agenda: Green Development Requirements, Stormwater infrastructure, Plastic Straws, Anti-idling ordinance
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/
Loan Administration Board , Thur, April 12, 6:00 pm, 1250 9th Street, The Companion Group, Agenda: RLF portfolio, Berkeley Times, Oakland Grown, New Brochures, CupCaking Bake Shop, East Bay Media Center, Anton Salon
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Loan_Admin_Board.aspx
Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, April 12, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers
- 1330 Summit Road – construct new 3950 sq ft, 3-story single family dwelling with 2’ front yard setback when 20’ required, Hillside overylay
- 800 University – establish beer and wine retail sales
- 1609 Eighth St – reconstruct 1012 sq ft single family dwelling with attached garage
- 1436 Campus Dr – construct 4,195 sq ft single family dwelling with ADU, 5 bedrooms total, parking structure front yard, Hillside overlay
- 1446 Fifth St – construct 4 detached, 3-story, 1800 sq ft single family dwellings
- 749 Contra Costa Ave - 618 foot addition to single family dwelling, Hillside overlay
- 1711 & 1713 MLK Jr Way - Increase number of bedrooms from 3 to 15, reduce off street parking from 8 to 2, increase dwelling from 1 to 4
Friday, April 13, 2018
Reduced City Services Day – check before going to any City Department that it is open
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Health_Human_Services/Public_Health/Reduced_Service_Days_Office_Closures___.aspx
Saturday, April 14, 2018
March for Science, Sat, April 14, is in Oakland, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, Lake Merritt Amphitheater & Henry Kaiser Auditorium
https://www.marchforsciencesf.com/
McGee Spaulding Neighbors in Action (District 4) meeting with Kate Harrison 10:00 am – 12:00 noon, 2144 Jefferson, University Terrace Community Room, This is a neighborhood meeting for District 4 residents living within area bounded by MLK Jr. Way, Dwight, Sacramento, and University.
Sunday, April 15, 2018
There has been mention of Tax or anti-war protest on Sun, April 15, however, nothing was found in Facebook or internet search.