City Council is on spring recess. Next Council meeting April 24, 2018.



Worth Noting





The proposed agenda for April 24 City Council meeting deserves review and is posted with Monday’s Agenda Committee. For comment email: council@cityofberkeley.info

The Police Review Commission, Homeless Commission and Parks and Waterfront Commission all meet Wednesday evening at the same time.

The Loan Administration Board (loans to local Berkeley small businesses) meets Thursday.

The Zoning Adjustment Board on Thursday lists 3 projects within the Hillside overlay.

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

Sunday, April 8, 2018

Holocaust Remembrance Day, Sun, April 8, 11:30 am – 2:00 pm, 2121 Allston Way, The Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life, Honoring Hana Berger Moran, Distinguished Suvivor with Joel Ben-Izzy

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15433

Indivisible Berkeley General Assembly, Sun, April 8, 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm, 1970 Chestnut St, Finnish Hall, General Assembly meeting,

https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/calendar

Monday, April 9, 2018

City Council Agenda Committee, Mon, April 9, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda: 26. Tiny House Project, 32. & 33. Block grant allocations, 34.a.&b. U1 funds for 1011 University complex, Housing Advisory Commission voted for moving City Council Chambers to 1011 University, 36. Deep Green Initiative, 38. GoBerkeley Transportation, 40. Disaster preparedness multi-family housing, 35 & 41. PRC recommendations to achieve Fair and Impartial policing recommendations packet pages 148-149 , Packet 264 pages

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2018_Index.aspx

3x3 Committee – 3 Council Members, 3 Berkeley Housing Authority (BHA) members, Mon, April 9, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm, 1901 Hearst, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: HAP shortfall, small sites RFP, Damage claim program, Section 8 Landlord tax exemption

Police Review Commission (PRC) – Commission Reform Subcommittee, Mon, April 9, 10:00 am, 1947 Center St, Civic Center Annex Building, Western Sycamore, First Floor

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Youth Commission, Mon, April 9, 6:30 pm, 1730 Oregon St, Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Services Center, Agenda: DACA, Homeless Youth https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Youth_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, April 9, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater, rain cancels

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Budget and Personnel Subcommittee, Tue, April 10, 5:30 pm, 2001 Center St, Law Library, 2nd Floor, Agenda: Staffing Model, Budget, Mental Health Training

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Homeless Commission, Wed, April 11, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: RFI (Request for Information) homeless storage, flexible housing subsidies

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Parks and Waterfront Commission, Wed, April 11, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center, Agenda: Presentation – Citywide irrigation system upgrade, revisions Marina Ordinance, Proposed fee increases, Capital Improvement and T1, Information – Viability Urban Ferry , Green space as control of flood plains,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx

Police Review Commission (PRC), Wed, April 11, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center Agenda: Lexipol (software program) policies, Process for requesting information, public records request, chaplain program, Juneteenth, rape kits

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, April 12, 2018

Police Review Commission – Commission Reform Subcommittee, Thur, April 12, 10:00 am, 1947 Center St, Civic Center Annex Building, Western Sycamore, First Floor

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Community Environmental Advisory Commission, Thur, April 12, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Russell St, South Branch Library, Agenda: Green Development Requirements, Stormwater infrastructure, Plastic Straws, Anti-idling ordinance

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/

Loan Administration Board , Thur, April 12, 6:00 pm, 1250 9th Street, The Companion Group, Agenda: RLF portfolio, Berkeley Times, Oakland Grown, New Brochures, CupCaking Bake Shop, East Bay Media Center, Anton Salon

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Loan_Admin_Board.aspx

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, April 12, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers

1330 Summit Road – construct new 3950 sq ft, 3-story single family dwelling with 2’ front yard setback when 20’ required, Hillside overylay

– construct new 3950 sq ft, 3-story single family dwelling with 2’ front yard setback when 20’ required, Hillside overylay 800 University – establish beer and wine retail sales

– establish beer and wine retail sales 1609 Eighth St – reconstruct 1012 sq ft single family dwelling with attached garage

– reconstruct 1012 sq ft single family dwelling with attached garage 1436 Campus Dr – construct 4,195 sq ft single family dwelling with ADU, 5 bedrooms total, parking structure front yard, Hillside overlay

– construct 4,195 sq ft single family dwelling with ADU, 5 bedrooms total, parking structure front yard, Hillside overlay 1446 Fifth St – construct 4 detached, 3-story, 1800 sq ft single family dwellings

– construct 4 detached, 3-story, 1800 sq ft single family dwellings 749 Contra Costa Ave - 618 foot addition to single family dwelling, Hillside overlay

- 618 foot addition to single family dwelling, Hillside overlay 1711 & 1713 MLK Jr Way - Increase number of bedrooms from 3 to 15, reduce off street parking from 8 to 2, increase dwelling from 1 to 4

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Friday, April 13, 2018

Reduced City Services Day – check before going to any City Department that it is open

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Health_Human_Services/Public_Health/Reduced_Service_Days_Office_Closures___.aspx

Saturday, April 14, 2018

March for Science, Sat, April 14, is in Oakland, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, Lake Merritt Amphitheater & Henry Kaiser Auditorium

https://www.marchforsciencesf.com/

McGee Spaulding Neighbors in Action (District 4) meeting with Kate Harrison 10:00 am – 12:00 noon, 2144 Jefferson, University Terrace Community Room, This is a neighborhood meeting for District 4 residents living within area bounded by MLK Jr. Way, Dwight, Sacramento, and University.

Sunday, April 15, 2018

There has been mention of Tax or anti-war protest on Sun, April 15, however, nothing was found in Facebook or internet search.