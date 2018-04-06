On March 30, Israel unleashed its firepower killing 18 Palestinians, and wounding as many as 1,700 in Gaza, one of poorest and most desperate people in the world.

The deaths and injuries occurred as 30,000 Gaza residents gathered near the wall, as part of a planned 6-week-long nonviolent protest demanding the lifting of the blockade of Gaza and the right of return for Palestinian refugees. Video posted online shows unarmed Palestinians being shot in the back. Another 49 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces on Saturday. Israel’s actions have been condemned around the world, but Israel is rejecting calls to investigate the killings. It is outrageous that Israel responded with such brute force with live ammunition, tear gas and rubber bullets to shoot indiscriminately at peaceful demonstrations inside the Gaza Strip near their side of the well-fortified barrier that separates them from Israel.

Israel does not have the right to use live ammunition on unarmed demonstrators and its response has been excessive, as human rights groups have asserted. Amnesty International (AI) called on Israel to end its heavy handed response to the peaceful demonstrations. Peace Now condemned Israel stating the casualties are “an intolerable result of a trigger-happy policy.” Shlomo Brom, a retired brigadier general, was also highly critical of Israel stating “they should have planned from the beginning to use minimal force and to prevent casualties.” Israel seems emboldened by Trump’s decision to cut off aid to the Palestinians intensifying their suffering.