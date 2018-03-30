A gas leak in the area of Panoramic Way and Orchard Lane near the University of California at Berkeley football stadium has caused authorities to shut off gas for residences above nearby Bancroft Way for most of the day today, Berkeley police said.

Authorities previously announced that there are road closures in the area because of the leak.

The Berkeley Fire Department and PG&E are on the scene and police are advising people to avoid the area.

Police said customers who have had their gas shut off should contact PG&E to have their service reconnected.