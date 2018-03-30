Three men have been arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery and other crimes for allegedly taking items from two University of California at Berkeley students at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The two students were walking into an apartment building in the 2600 block of Regent Street at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday when two men who had been loitering nearby with a group of men approached them, according to police.

One of the two suspects took out a handgun and demanded the victims' property, police said.

The suspects fled south on Regent Street but officers flooded the area and within minutes and stopped three men who matched the descriptions provided by the victims, according to police.

One of the men was found in possession of a loaded, semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine as well as stolen property belonging to one of the victims, police said.

The suspects were identified by police as Enkhbilig Tingis, 20, of Berkeley, Purev Narmandakh, 21, of San Francisco, and Purevochir Munkhtur, 21, of Martinez.

The three men have been booked into the Berkeley City Jail on suspicion of home invasion robbery, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and several firearms-related offenses.

JeffShuttleworth