On April 3, 2018 at 12:32pm, two Cal Berkeley students were walking into an apartment building on the 2600 block of Regent Street when they were approached by two men who had been loitering nearby with a group of men. One of the two suspects produced a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. Following the robbery the suspects fled southbound on Regent Street.



Officers flooded the area and within minutes stopped three men who matched the descriptions provided by the victims. One of the three was found in possession of a loaded, semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine. He was also found in possession of stolen property belonging to one of the victims.

Arrested were Enkhbilig Tingis 20, of Berkeley, Purev Narmandakh 21, of San Francisco and Purevochir Munkhtur 21, of Martinez. The trio were booked into the City of Berkeley Jail for Home Invasion Robbery, Conspiracy, Possession of Stolen Property and several firearms related charges.

The Berkeley Police Department takes great pride in its efforts to keep the community safe from violent crime.