The weekly summary is a voluntary civic commitment in the hope that you can be just a little better informed. Local does matter. The summary isn’t just for you, I use it too throughout the week deciding which of the many City meetings need attention. My apologies for the late post. The packets for the coming week are especially thick.

Worthy of Attention

1900 Fourth Street – the 260 dwelling unit mixed use complex (2 buildings – low income and market rate) at the Shellmound is now submitted under SB35 (50% / 130 units to be for low income affordable housing) on agenda Peace and Justice Commission Monday and Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) Thursday. https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Planning_and_Development/Level_3_-_ZAB/2018-03-08_APP_%20Applicant%20Statement%20with%20objective%20standards.pdf

City Council spring recess is April 4 – April 23.

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html

Sunday, April 1, 2018

No demonstrations/city meetings found, Easter Sunday, Passover March 30 – April 7

Monday, April 2, 2018

4x4 Joint Task Force: Rent Board/City Council, Mon, April 2, 11:00 am, 2180 Milvia, Cyprus Room, 1st Floor, Agenda: Short Term rental ordinance implementation and enforcement, potential changes Rent Stabilization Ordinance,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/4x4_Committee_Homepage.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Outreach Subcommittee, Mon, April 2, 5:45 pm, 2001 Center St, Law Library, 2nd Floor, Agenda: viewing “Invisible Students: Homeless at UCB, Limiting rent increases for long term seniors

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Civic Arts Commission – BART Plaza Sound Installation Selection Panel, Mon, April 2, 8:30 am – 12:30 pm

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/

Peace and Justice Commission, Mon, April 2, 7:00 pm – 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: initiative on Homelessness and Poverty, Police Oversight, Shellmound development – 1900 Fourth Street

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Peace_and_Justice_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Personnel Board, Mon, April 2, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx

Police Review Commission – Commission Reform Subcommittee, Mon, April 2, 10:00 am, 1947 Center St, Civic Center Annex Building, Western Sycamore, First Floor

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, April 2, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm, top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Berkeley City Council, Tues, April 3, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: 10. Land Trust Small Sites, 12. Allow private parking vendors to charge adjustable rates, 14. Prohibiting City Contracts to Vendors Acting as Data Brokers, 15. LPC Appeal: 2516-30 Shattuck Ave – University Laundry Building, 16. Balloting Stormwater Fee, 17. Expansion Bike Share Programs, Electric Motor Scooter, Electric Bike Share Programs,18a.&b. Supplemental Paid Family Leave, 19. Change Council procedure rules on consent items, 20. LPC-NOD Structural Alteration 2740-2744 Telegraph

email: council@cityofberkeley.info

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/04_Apr/City_Council__04-03-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

City Council Budget Committee, Tues, April 3, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, 5th Floor, Pepperwood Conference Room, members: Arreguin, Harrison, Hahn, Wengraf, Agenda: First meeting of the Budget Committee. Berkeley is changing to Priority-Based Budgeting. 355 page packet includes substantial review of priority-based budgeting process with examples from other cities.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Budget_Committee/

Police Review Commission – Boards of Inquiry – Closed Session, 6:30 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Board of Library Trustees, Wed, April 4, 6:30 pm, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: Internet Use Policy, Harwood Public Innovators Lab Grant

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

Commission on Disability, Wed, April 4, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Expansion “scent-free” policy, accessibility needs at Alta Bates, Automatic Doors, Bikes on Sidewalks, Sidewalk repair,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx

Planning Commission, Wed, April 4, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, NO AGENDA POSTED – CHECK FOR CANCELLATION BEFORE GOING

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, April 5, 2018

Housing Advisory Commission, Thur, April 5, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: ADU Low Income Pilot Program, Home Share Program, Small Sites Housing Program, Moderate Income Housing,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Landmarks Preservation Commission, Thur, April 5, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center,

6:30 pm – 7:00 pm, Hearing on whether to Landmark the Campanile Way View was scheduled at the March 1 meeting, but not posted

7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, Agenda action items: Grant Application, Consider City Parks subcommittee, Review/Discussion: 2580 Bancroft – Fred Turner Building mixed use project, Live Oak Park, 1200 San Pablo demolition of building, 1900 Fourth Street presented as 50% low income affordable housing,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

Medical Cannabis Commission, Thur, April 5, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, 2180 Milvia St, 6th Floor, Agenda: proposed changes to Cannabis Ordinance

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/MedicalCannabis/

Public Works Commission, Thur, April 5, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Agenda: public input process, Undulating Pavement at University and West Frontage Road, T1 Update, packet includes schedule of hearings and projects

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Assembly District 15 Candidate Forum, Thur, April 5, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 5714, MLK Jr. Way, OAKLAND, North Oakland Senior Center, Hosted by League of Women Voters Berkeley, Albany, Emeryville, there are now 12 candidates vying for Assembly District 15, Top 2 from June Primary will move to Nov. election

https://www.facebook.com/events/1683616831706664/

Friday, April 6, 2018

Parks and Waterfront Commission Subcommittee on Marina Fiscal Issues, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm, 201 University, Not posted yet – check before going

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx

Saturday, April 7, 2018

Assembly District 15 Candidate Forum, Sat, April 7, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm, UC Berkeley – Genetics & Plant Biology Room 100, Hosted by Empathy Tent & BridgeUSA Berkeley,, WDRC, all 12 candidates for Assembly District 15, Top 2 from June Primary will move to Nov. election

https://www.facebook.com/events/217324602338605/

Sunday, April 8, 2018

Holocaust Remembrance Day, Sun, April 8, 11:30 am – 2:00 pm, 2121 Allston Way, The Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life, Honoring Hana Berger Moran, Distinguished Suvivor with Joel Ben-Izzy

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15433

Indivisible Berkeley General Assembly, Sun, April 8, 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm, 1970 Chestnut St, Finnish Hall, General Assembly meeting,

https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/calendar