A woman who died after being hit by an Amtrak train in Berkeley last week has been identified.



Brianna Combash, 31, was riding a bike when she was struck and killed by a passenger train on Tuesday night, according to Amtrak and the Alameda County coroner's bureau.

Friends and family of Combash shared memories of her on social media, saying she was a loving mother and daughter. She grew up in Berkeley and attended Berkeley High School and Berkeley City College, according to her Facebook page.

A donation page for her funeral expenses gathered almost $2,000 in three days and people who knew Combash said she was living on the streets in Berkeley at the time of her death.

An Amtrak spokesperson said a northbound San Joaquin train struck Combash at Gilman Street near the Berkeley station underneath University Avenue.

The spokesperson said 23 passengers were on board at the time of the collision and that no passengers or crewmembers on board were injured.