A puma (mountain lion) was spotted early Monday morning on the Clark Kerr campus of the University of California at Berkeley, university police said.

A college employee was walking along Sports Lane near Building 22 at 3:24 a.m. when he encountered the puma.

Police said the animal was not aggressive and did not move. The employee backed up until the animal was out of view and left the area. Police said the employee did not see the puma again.

A search was conducted for the puma, but it was not found.