General H.R. McMaster is resigning as national security adviser to be replaced by the ultra-hawkish, bomb throwing, John Bolton. This spells doom for US foreign policy. Bolton has openly backed war against Iran and North Korea, and was a prominent supporter of the “shock and awe” U.S. invasion of Iraq, to this day – which was the worst foreign policy decision in decades squandering trillions of dollars and sending thousands of Americans and millions of Iraqis’ to their early graves. He has openly backed bombing Iran and North Korea which might spell the early demise of the planet. He and his unstable future boss are a clear and present danger.

For decades, Bolton has been a vehement critic of the United Nations and the International Criminal Court. Trita Parsi of the National Iranian American Council criticized the selection of Bolton stating, “Bolton now represents the greatest threat to the United States. This is a dangerous time for our country and a slap in the face even to Trump’s supporters who thought the US would break from waging disastrous foreign wars and military occupations.”Zeke Johnson of Amnesty International said, “this is a reckless decision. Bolton’s influence over national security policy could result in even more civilian deaths and potentially unlawful killings given his disdain for international law and international institutions.” This war hawk, like his boss, escaped the Vietnam draft claiming he was a consciences objector. What incredible hypocrites! For more, go to http://callforsocialjustice.blogspot.com/