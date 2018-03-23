Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, March 25-April 1
April 3 City Council meeting agenda is available for comment. emails sent early have the best chance of being read. 10. Land Trust Small Sites, 12. Allow private parking vendors to charge adjustable rates, 14. Prohibiting City Contracts to Vendors Acting as Data Brokers, 15. LPC Appeal: 2516-30 Shattuck Ave – University Laundry Building, 16. Balloting Stormwater Fee, 18a.&b. Supplemental Paid Family Leave, 19. Change Council procedure rules on consent items, 20. LPC-NOD Structural Alteration 2740-2744 Telegraph email: council@cityofberkeley.info
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/04_Apr/City_Council__04-03-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx
If you missed the SB 827 Forum at the Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club (WDRC) with Tim Frank, Kate Harrison and Margaretta Lin, Dellums Institute, the video is available at http://wellstoneclub.org/ Nancy Skinner was scheduled but cancelled.
Tuesday evening, March 27, at 6:00 pm is City Council.
The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.
http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html
Sunday, March 25, 2018
Indivisible East Bay, Sun, March 26, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 2727 Milvia, Sports Basement, Berkeley
Monday, March 26, 2018
City Council Special Meeting – Closed Session, Mon, March 26, 4:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, 1st Floor, Agenda: Labor Negotiations, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/03_Mar/City_Council__03-26-2018_-_Special_Closed_Meeting_Agenda.aspx
Children, Youth and Recreation Commission, Mon, March 26, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center at San Pablo Park, Agenda: Work plan, Summer learning loss, Ballot Measure A, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Children_Youth_and_Recreation_Commission/
Public Works Commission Subcommittees, Mon, March 26, 1947 Center St, 4th Floor, Elm Conf Room,
- Street Paving Planning Subcommittee, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Agenda: 5 year planning report
- Utility Undergrounding Subcommittee, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm, Agenda: Phase 3 work
Zero Waste Commission, Mon, March 26, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Annual reports Ecology Center, Urban Ore, Conservation Center, straws
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Tax the Rich rally – Mon, March 26, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater, rain cancels
Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Berkeley City Council, Tues, March 27, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers5:00
- Closed Session 5:00 pm, Agenda: BUSD Chambers (1231 Addison) price and terms negotiations
- Regular Session, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Agenda: -6. Homeless Fund – STAIR Center, 7. Timothy Burroughs Director of Planning, 20. HAC U1 Recommendations, 21. Police Foot Patrol in Downtown, 22.a&b Storage at Premier Cru, 23. Ballot Measures 2018, 24. BACS to Operate Pathways Project, 25. Zoning – R-1A 2nd dwelling unit 27. Police Oversight Ballot Measure. Email: council@cityofberkeley.info https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Long Term Tenants Rights, Tue, March 27, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, 1901 Russell, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library Community Room
http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ef0rerqp729aa209&llr=7zis6zuab Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Civic Arts Commission, Wed, March 28, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Festival Grants, BART Plaza, Romare Bearden, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/City_Manager/Level_3_-_Civic_Arts/March%202018%20AGENDA.pdf
Commission on the Status of Women, Wed, March 28, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Santa Rita Jail referral, paid family leave
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx
Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, Wed, March 28, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: Action -Prioritizing Fire Safety, Discussion items 5 yr plan disaster preparedness, evacuation warnings, Police Oversight Ballot Measure
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Energy Commission, Wed, March 28, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Deep Green initiative, Wind Turbine Report
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Planning_and_Development/Level_3_-_Commissions/Commission_for_Energy/EC2018-03-28_Agenda-.pdf
Mental Health Commission – Fiscal and Accountability Subcommittee, Wed, March 28, 3:00 pm, 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: Course of Action, tasks
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Parks and Waterfront Commission Subcommittee on Off Leash Area, Wed, March 28, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, 201 University, Marina Large Conf Room, Agenda: Dog Walker Permit Process
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx
Police Review Commission, Wed, March 28, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Berkeley Police Dept (BPD) staffing shortage, 1033 program, Chaplain Program, Rape kits,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Thursday, March 29, 2018
City Council Ad-Hoc Subcommittee on Small Businesses, Thur, March 29, only meeting date posted, Time, Location & Agenda not accessible/posted – call secretary Kerry Birnbach 981-7180 for info, committee members: Harrison, Maio, Droste, Hahn
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Council_8/Small_Business_Subcommittee.aspx
Sophie Hahn – District 5, @ North Berkeley Farmer’s Market, Thur, March 29 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Mental Health Commission, Thur, March 29, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Security Guards, Mental Health Services for the Homeless
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Friday, March 30, 2018
Passover begins, Good Friday
Saturday, March 31, 2018
City of Berkeley Spring Egg Hunt 9:30 am – 1:00 pm Willard Swim Center
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15133
Sunday, April 1, 2018
No demonstrations/city meetings found, Easter Sunday