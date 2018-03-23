The fifteenth anniversary of the disastrous invasion of Iraq has just passed. None of the architects of the war have been held responsible.

The invasion was launched on the false pretense that Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was hiding weapons of mass destruction. The attack came despite worldwide protests and without the approval from the United Nations Security Council. The ongoing war has devastated Iraq and destabilized the region. The dismissal of the Baathist party was a monumental blunder and a pivotal moment. The disaffected soldiers united to form ISIS which has menaced the region.

While President G.W. Bush enjoys his painting and his co-conspirator, Tony Blair circles the globe amassing huge amounts of money as a “consultant,” Iraq and the surrounding region has descending into appalling sectarian violence and a magnet for terrorists.

Other supporters of the war enjoy lucrative contracts with major US networks.

Saddam Hussein’s removal was replaced by a thoroughly corrupt governing council which went on to loot the country.

War crimes, widespread torture, human rights abuses, massacres have been committed at Haditha, Mahmudiyah and Balad. John Bolton who was one the main architects of the war is being courted by the Trump administration as national security advisor.

The defense establishment and their contractors made a huge killing from the killing and mayhem. Such is the legacy of President G.W. Bush and Vice-President Dick Cheney.