I had a chance to talk to a teenager in my state regarding recent mass shooting in school resulting in death of young students. The student said that most of the students feel that inequality; racism and oppression exist everywhere, even in the educational setting. The students feel discriminated and they are bullied because of their culture, race and country of origin. They don’t get a chance to vent their anger and suppressed emotions. They feel their peers, school personnel, neighbors and others who belong to affluent families, do not treat them with respect. They are depressed and are not supported in their academic achievement. Nor do they get to pursue their interests due to financial constraints.

This young student was putting himself in the derailed mind of the shooter and was indicating where we need real reform to bridge the gap and stop inequality, oppression and racism in all our dealings. The student felt that communities all across America feel that racism and inequality is growing more now than before, and so is the crazy behavior of dissatisfied student mobs.

I don’t feel that arming teachers or sending security guards to school will stop racism or oppression. Their mental condition or present behavior needs a space where they are allowed to express their feelings without any fear of punishment.

The Education Department and all community members must listen to their heartfelt disrespectful racist remarks and bullying words and help with their social and emotional needs.

We can’t postpone this urgent need of the young students any more. Let us all help the student community to feel respected and valued.