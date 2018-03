State Senator Nancy Skinner, co-author with Senator Scott Wiener of SB 827, the bill which strips California cities of their power to plan land use in areas near transit, has bailed on her commitment to appear at the East Bay's key progressive Democratic Club to discuss the bill, according to this notice received today:

Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club Thursday, March 22, 6:45pm Humanist Hall, 390 27th St., Oakland (between Broadway and Telegraph)

SB827, Transit Oriented Housing Panel Kate Harrison, Berkeley City Council Margaretta Lin, Dellums Institute Tim Frank, Center for Sustainable Neighborhoods Senator Nancy Skinner sends her regrets. She has urgent business that prevents her particpating. [emphasis added, edited for length.] The Meeting is open to the public.