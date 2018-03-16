The list of City Meetings for the upcoming week is heavy, however, a closer look should go to CA Senate Bill 827 sponsored by Nancy Skinner and Scott Wiener. This bill is on the agenda for the Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board on Monday and on Thursday the Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club will have a debate forum with Nancy Skinner.





Supporters claim SB 827 is a gutsy measure that challenges rich homeowners by overriding local restrictions on development near transit,

Opponents call SB 827 a lubricant for gentrification and profiteering guarantee for investors ensuring residents and regulations will not get in the way of scooping up cheap land for maximum profit.

Here is a view from LA which might make you want to take another look at local maps. Local marches include Oakland, San Francisco and Richmond. The Oakland March is timed to precede the SF March. The exhibit runs through Friday, March 23rd. It is open to the public weekdays from 8:00am - 6:00pm (exhibit closed on Sundays) evening exhibit hours from 6:00pm - 8:00pm on Tuesday (3/20), Wednesday (3/21). Agenda: Planning for March 27 City Council, Consent -6. Homeless Fund – STAIR Center, 7. Timothy Burroughs Director of Planning, 14. Ballot Measure for Police Oversight, Action - 20. HAC U1 Recommendations, 21. Police Foot Patrol in Downtown, 22.a&b Storage at Premier Cru, 23. Ballot Measures 2018, 24. BACS to Operate Pathways Project, 25. Zoning – R-1A 2dwelling unit 27. Police Oversight Ballot Measure. Email: council@cityofberkeley.info

Sunday, March 18, 2018

No city meetings or demonstrations found

Monday, March 19, 2018

Agenda Committee City Council, Mon, March 19, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia St, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda for April 3 City Council meeting: 8. Council procedure rules remove limit on number of speakers on consent item 11. Land Trust Small Sites, 15. Prohibiting City Contracts to Vendors Acting as Data Brokers, 16. LPC Appeal: 2516-30 Shattuck Ave – University Laundry Building, 17. Stormwater Fee, 19a.&b. Supplemental Paid Family Leave

Berkeley Southside Deep Green Building Subcommittee, Mon, March 19, 7:00 pm, 2702 Fulton St, Cate Leger speaker

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, Mon, March 19, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: Bill 827

Homeless Commission Youth Policy Subcommittee, Mon, March 19, 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Develop homeless youth policy

Police Review Commission Reform Subcommittee, Mon, March 19, 6:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Ballot Measure on Police Oversight

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, March 19, daylight savings hours 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Work Session Agenda: Mental Health Division Report, Cannabis Regulations and Business Selection Process, Annual Crime Report

HAC Student Housing Subcommittee, Tue, March 20, 8:00 am, 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: Recommendation to Council to create dedicate student housing stream http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Adeline Corridor – Exhibit, Tue, March 20, evening open hours 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Animal Care Commission, Wed, March 21, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1 Bolivar Drive, Berkeley Animal Shelter, Agenda: Increase max limit of dogs per walker from 4 to 8

Commission on Aging, Wed, March 21, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Presentation – Aging in Place Technology

Commission on Labor, Wed, March 21, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Living Wage, Homeless Youth, Paid Family Leave, Labor Bill of Rights

Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, Wed, March 21, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Berkeley Funded Agency Programs

Planning Commission, Wed, March 21, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 1050 Parker rezone, Public Hearing Density Bonus, Urban Agriculture

Adeline Corridor – Exhibit, Wed, March 21, evening open hours 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Thursday, March 22, 2018

Community Health Commission, Thur, March 22, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda not posted

Parks and Waterfront Commission, Thur, March 22, 11:00 pm – 12:00 pm, 201 University Ave, Marina Office Small Conf. Room, Agenda: Creating Urban Pollinator Habitat

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, March 22, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers

2118 Channing Way – eliminate 4 parking spaces and expand 2 ground floor units

– eliminate 4 parking spaces and expand 2 ground floor units 917 Camelia St – PG&E demolish vacant single family residence

– PG&E demolish vacant single family residence 1640 Ninth St – construct 2 nd single family dwelling on parcel, 2-story

– construct 2 single family dwelling on parcel, 2-story 2439 Tenth St – expand height and length of dormers

– expand height and length of dormers 1034 Channing Way – raise 2-story duplex by 15” and move 2”, replace foundation

– raise 2-story duplex by 15” and move 2”, replace foundation 2119 Eighth St – construct 3-story single family dwelling at rear of parcel to be 2nd dwelling

Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club, Thur, March 22, potluck dinner 6:00 pm, meeting 6:45 pm – 9:00 pm, 390 27th Street, Humanist Hall, Nancy Skinner SB 827 – forum with Kate Harrison, Margaretta Lin

Film “Invisible Students: Homeless at UC Berkeley” free screening, Thur, March, 22, 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm, Eshelman Hall, top floor, 2457 Bancroft Way,

Friday, March 23, 2018

Cheryl Davila – District 2, Open Office Hours, Fri, March 23, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, 2056 San Pablo Ave, Café V “ElPatio”

Saturday, March 24, 2018

March For Our Lives, Sat, March 24,

Oakland – Rally 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, Frank Ogawa Plaza ( rally scheduled to precede march in SF )

rally scheduled to precede march in SF San Francisco – Rally 1:00 pm – 2:45 pm at Civic Center followed with March

Richmond – Rally 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, 1300 Nevin Ave, Richmond

Sunday, March 25, 2018

Indivisible East Bay, Sun, March 26, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 2727 Milvia, Sports Basement, Berkeley