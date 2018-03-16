President Trump has agreed to meet North Korea’s Supreme leader Kim Jong Un in May at a place and time to be determined.

Back in July 2017, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-In declared a willingness to meet Kim Jong-Un "at any time, at any place” while the Trump administration wanted to pressure Kim to the negotiating table but with preconditions.

Then Moon arranged for a joint North/South Korea participation at the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, where Kim Yo Jong, the trusted younger sister of Kim Jong-Un met with Moon. Kim Yo Jong invited Moon to visit North Korea. Meanwhile Pence who was present at the Games ignored the North Korean delegation and instead, announced new sanctions.

After the Olympic Games, a South Korean delegation traveled to North Korea for a dinner meeting with Kim. Later, South Korea's envoy Chung Eui-Yong delivered an invitation from Kim to Trump to meet. Trump agreed to such a meeting. Of course, at any time Trump could back out by demanding preconditions North Korea would not accept.

In my opinion, Kim Jong-Un has deftly maneuvered Trump into agreeing to meet. If Trump had not accepted, he would have faced world-wide criticism for failing to accept a chance for a peaceful settlement with North Korea or at least an extended detente. After all, face-to-face negotiations were needed to reduce tensions and avoid a catastrophic miscalculation by either side.

The pressure will be on Trump to get results. Kim is a winner by just arranging such a meeting. Will we finally get to witness Trump’s vaunted negotiation skills? Stay tuned.