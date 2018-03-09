Citing a strong career of service of more than 25 years on the Berkeley City Council, Linda Maio has decided to step down and not run for office again in November.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to represent Berkeley’s District 1 and the entire City for over 25 years. My career on the Council has placed me in the forefront of all of Berkeley’s exciting endeavors. I value the relationships I have across a broad spectrum of our wonderful, active, caring community. We are proud of our schools, libraries and parks supported so faithfully by the Berkeley community. Berkeley is dedicated to realizing our environmental priorities, to maintaining a diverse city both racially and economically, to affordable housing, and to combating homelessness… to name a few.

“I remain grateful for the mentorship I received from Loni Hancock, Nancy Skinner, and Tom Bates. Pastor Marvis Peoples of Liberty Hill Baptist Church has been at my side especially as we fought for our soda tax. Calvin Fong was my faithful aide for many years, often through hard times. Commissioners I appointed represented Berkeley with great dedication and yeomen’s work.

"While not being able to list all of my work that I was able to accomplish, always with others, here are a few highlights…

Markedly improved air quality in West Berkeley

Raised Berkeley’s voice for Community Choice Energy

Created the first Watershed Management Plan for the City

Passed our Streets and Watershed Measure M

Pressed and cajoled for years to finally fund reconfiguring the I-80 Gilman Interchange

Passed the first Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax in the nation, overwhelmingly

Stopped hazardous and explosive crude oil shipments from coming through Berkeley

"Rest assured, for the next 9 months I will continue to be on duty to focus on the health and well-being of our community. In closing, I cannot adequately express my heartfelt appreciation for all of the support and trust I received these many years. It has been a tremendous privilege."

