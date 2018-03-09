Arts & Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, March 11-18
There is a heavy list of city meetings for the upcoming week with most meetings earning only a quick scan. The meetings of importance are:
- City Council Tuesday evening 6:30 pm
- Design Review Committee Thursday evening 7:00 pm
- Webinar Tuesday noon on preservation/treatment of Historic Buildings 12:00 noon, FYI -contract restricts webinar viewing to single site, (webinar login from home not allowed)
- Urban Shield Subcommittee Wednesday afternoon 3:00 pm
The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.
http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html
Sunday, March 11, 2018 – Daylight Savings Time – Spring Forward
Indivisible Berkeley General Assembly, Sun, March 11, 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm, doors open at 7:00 pm, 1970 Chestnut St, Finnish Hall, General Assembly meeting,
https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/event/ga-mar11-2018
Monday, March 12, 2018
Agenda Committee City Council, Mon, March 12, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia St, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: Planning for March 27 City Council, Consent -3. Homeless Fund – STAIR Center, 4. Timothy Burroughs Director of Planning, 14. Ballot Measure for Police Oversight, Action - 18. HAC U1 Recommendations, 21. BACS to Operate Pathways Project, Zoning – R-1A 2nd dwelling unit
file:///Users/hank/Downloads/2018-03-12%20Agenda%20Committee%20Packet.pdf
Berkeley City Council, Mon, March 12, Closed Session 4:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, 1st Floor, Agenda: Labor Negotiations Berkeley Fire Fighters and Police
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx
Civic Arts Commission, Mon, March 12, 8:30 am – 1:30 pm, 2180 Milvia St, 6th Floor Redwood Room, BART Plaza Sound Installation Selection Panel, Public Art
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/
Youth Commission, Mon, March 12, 6:30 pm, 1730 Oregon St, Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Services Center
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Youth_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Tax the Rich rally – Monday, March 12, - daylight savings time hours 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater, Rain cancels – small possibility of rain
Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Berkeley City Council, Tues, March 13, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers
Closed Session: 4:30 pm, Agenda: Significant Exposure to Litigation
Regular Session, 6:30 pm – 11:00 pm, Agenda
- 19. Police Foot Patrol in Downtown (on consent)
- 25. ZAB Appeal 2212 Tenth St
- 26. The PRC has made recommendations to respond to the Police Equity Report which showed racial bias – The Police Review Commission (PRC) recommends: adding data analyst, recording use of force, tracking by individual officer, implementation of body cameras, .
- 27. Surveillance Technology and Community Safety has 3 versions: a. by the Police Review Commission (PRC) with counter proposal b. by the City Manager and c. by Mayor Arreguin – all inclusive of a. plus expansion to include reporting any data breeches, whistleblower protections, review of possible unintended sharing of data collected.
- 28. Strengthening Significant Community Benefits needs support as Berkeley history shows over and over promised benefits offered by projects to gain community support often fall to the cutting room floor when it comes to actually building the project. Likely to be postponed.
- 29. Supplemental Paid Family Leave a. Commissions on Labor & Status of Women – add job protection, financial resources, b. City Manager – refer for prioritization process – cost $945,485
- 30. Storage for unhoused persons at Premier Cru a. Homeless Commission - provide storage, b. City Manager – decline storage
- 31. BRIDGE Affordable housing project has a $15 million funding shortfall.
Landmarks Preservation Commission, Tues, March 13, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm, 1947 Center St, Camphor Room 2nd Floor, Agenda: CA Preservation Foundation (CPF) Webinar broadcast, Secretary of Interior Standards for Treatment Historic Properties
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Ad Hoc subcommittee on Urban Shield, Wed, March 14, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, 1st Floor, Members: Arreguin, Davila, Harrison, Wengraf, Agenda: Presentation BPD Terrorism Liason Officer, BPD participation in NCRIC
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Urban_Shield_Subcommittee.aspx
Homeless Commission, Wed, March 14, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Pathways Project, Storage Personal items
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Parks and Waterfront Commission, Wed, March 14, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center, Agenda: annual waiver berth fees for non-profits, off leash area – Cesar Chavez Park,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx
Police Review Commission, Wed, March 14, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: PRC structure, BPD staffing shortage, enrollment of 1033
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Thursday, March 15, 2018
Design Review Committee, Thur, March 15, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center
- 2028 Bancroft Way / 2025 Durant Ave – relocate 3-story residential building to 1940 Haste St, construct 6-story 37-unit residential building (including 2 BMR) 2025 Durant convert parking area into 2-units
- 2190 Shattuck Ave, 18-story mixed use at Walgreen’s site, 274 residential units, 103 parking spaces, building will obstruct view into the Bay including GG Bridge from Campanile Way
Fair Campaign Practices Commission, Thur, March 15, 7:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Public Financing matching funds Kate Harrison, Alfred Twu
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/
Medical Cannabis Commission, Thur, March 15, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, 2180 Milvia St, 6th Floor, Agenda: cannabis ordinance changes
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/MedicalCannabis/
Open Government Commission, Thur, March 15, 7:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/opengovermentcommission/
Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Product Panel of Experts, Thur, March 15, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda:
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Sugar-Sweetened_Beverage_Product_Panel_of_Experts.aspx
Transportation Commission, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Public_Works/Commissions/Commission_for_Transportation/2018-03-15%20Agenda.pdf
Friday, March 16, 2018
No meetings or demonstrations found
Saturday, March 17, 2018
No demonstrations found
Sunday, March 18, 2018
No demonstrations found