This Sunday begins Daylight Savings Time (DST). Make sure you reset your watches and clocks one hour ahead. It is probably a good idea if you do so on Saturday just before you go to sleep.

Believe it or not, we once had DST all year round. That was during World war 11. The main motive was to save energy. That mandatory federal law expired shortly after the war ended.

How about advocating DST all year round? It would certainly improve our quality of life. The following are among the advantages of DST:

1. During DLS months, violent crimes decrease.

2. According to one study, robberies drop by 7 percent.

3. Energy savings range from 15 to 40 percent, which reduces the costs to consumers.

4. According to the Sacramento Energy Commission, people are less likely to report negative health symptoms.

5. A study published by the International Journal of Energy engineering showed that more exposure to daylight reduces hospital stays and increases patient comfort.

6. During Daylight Savings Time, people are more likely to be active in healthy ways, such as walking more and being involved in sports.

7. According to the California Energy Commission, students in classrooms perform up to 18 percent higher on standardized tests.

8. People who are more regularly exposed to sunlight tend to be more optimistic, sleep better at night, and have a better sense of well-being

However, executives of businesses that make up the indoor industries, including utility companies (such as PG&E) and television executives would not be sympathetic to extending DST.

But for most of us, Enjoying DST all year round would be highly beneficial.