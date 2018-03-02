Arts & Events

The March 13 City Council meeting includes items of contention that were left unsettled and rescheduled. Comments emailed early council@cityofberkeley.info have the best chance of being read.



The PRC has made recommendations to respond to the Police Equity Report which showed racial bias – there was resistance to the release of the report – this is the first presentation of the recommendations.

BRIDGE Affordable housing project has a $15 million funding shortfall.

Strengthening Significant Community Benefits needs support as Berkeley history shows over and over promised benefits offered by projects to gain community support often fall to the cutting room floor when it comes to actually building the project.

Significant Community Benefits on Buildings over 75 feet is also available for comment on Berkeley Considers.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2018/2018-03-01_Give_Input_on_“Significant_Community_Benefit”_packages_for_downtown_buildings_over_75_feet.aspx

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html

Sunday, 4, 2018

Legislative Action Training, Sun, March 4, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, 2530 San Pablo Ave, #1, Sierra Club Chapter Office, Berkeley, RSVP

https://350bayarea.org/event/legislative-action-training

Monday, 5, 2018

Ad Hoc Committee on Community Benefits, Mon, March 5, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, Redwood Room, 6th Floor, agenda: continuing discussion strengthening community benefits, Committee members: Arreguin, Harrison, Droste, Worthington

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Mayor/Level_3__-General/Community%20Benefits%20Agenda%2003-05.18.pdf

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Outreach Committee, Mon, March 5, 5:45 pm, 2001 Center Street Law Library, 2nd Floor,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Rent_Stabilization_Board/Level_3_-_General/18%20March%205_Outreach%20Agenda.pdf

Peace and Justice Commission, Mon, March 5, 7:00 pm – 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: resolution on ending homelessness

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Peace_and_Justice_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Personnel Board, Mon, March 5, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Extension Temporary Animal Services Assistant https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, March 5, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater, rain cancels. This is the last Monday with winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm. Beginning March 12, Tax the Rich resumes daylight savings time 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

Tuesday, 6, 2018

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Workshop for Landlords on Evictions, Tue, March 6, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm, 2090 Kittredge, 3rd Floor, Berkeley Central Library

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ef0uvnuf604bc17f&llr=7zis6zuab

Oxford Tract Organizing & Coalition Building Meeting, Tue, March 6, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, 265 McCone Hall,

https://www.facebook.com/events/1824992200847215/

Wednesday, 7, 2018

Board of Library Trustees, Wed, March 7, 6:30 pm, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: Library Internet Use Policy

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/sites/default/files/files/inline/2018_03_07_bolt_agenda_packet_v3.pdf

Commission on Disability, Wed, March 7, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx

Planning Commission – meeting canceled

Thursday, 8, 2018

Community Environmental Advisory Commission, Thur, March 8, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Russell St, South Branch Library, agenda not posted

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/

Parks and Waterfront Commission – Subcommittee Off Leash Area – Cesar Chavez Park, Thur, March 8, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, 201 University Ave, Marina Conference Room, Agenda: rules procedures commercial dog walkers

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, March 8, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers

1711 & 1713 MLK Jr Way conversion commercial space to residential, increase bedrooms from 3 to 15 continue to April 12

conversion commercial space to residential, increase bedrooms from 3 to 15 continue to April 12 642 Arlington – enlarge existing single family dwelling

– enlarge existing single family dwelling 2028 Bancroft Way – relocate existing 2-story residential building to 1940 Haste, construct 6-story, 62 foot 37 unit residential building, advisory comments

– relocate existing 2-story residential building to 1940 Haste, construct 6-story, 62 foot 37 unit residential building, advisory comments 2236 Channing Way – convert medical offices, lounge, laundry area and parking into 3 new dwelling units in 5-story mixed use building, new total 22 dwelling units

– convert medical offices, lounge, laundry area and parking into 3 new dwelling units in 5-story mixed use building, new total 22 dwelling units 1740 San Pablo Ave – demolish 2 1-story buildings, construct 5-story mixed use, 48 dwelling units, 3 live/work, 1 800 sq ft quick serve restaurant, 53 parking spaces

– demolish 2 1-story buildings, construct 5-story mixed use, 48 dwelling units, 3 live/work, 1 800 sq ft quick serve restaurant, 53 parking spaces 1499 University Ave – add roof-top deck to 39 room hotel.

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Friday, 9, 2018

Berkeley City reduced service day

Saturday, 10, 2018

Free Showing Film “Tomorrow” Creative solutions to climate change, Sat, March 10, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, doors open 9:30 am, 10890 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito City Hall

http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/tomorrow-film-showcases-creative-solutions-mar-10/

Anita Hill, Barbara Lee & Elihu Harris Lecture Series, March 10, 7:00 pm, 1001 Broadway, Oakland, Oakland Mariott City Center

https://www.facebook.com/lajonesmedia/photos/gm.191429128111038/10155675154514331/?type=3&theater

Sunday, 11, 2018 - Spring Forward - Daylight Savings Begins

Indivisible Berkeley General Assembly, Sun, March 11, 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm, doors open at 7:00 pm, 1970 Chestnut St, Finnish Hall, General Assembly meeting,

https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/event/ga-mar11-2018