Arts & Events

The Berkeley Activist's Calendar: March 4-11
The March 13 City Council meeting includes items of contention that were left unsettled and rescheduled. Comments emailed early council@cityofberkeley.info have the best chance of being read.
- Surveillance Technology and Community Safety has 3 versions: a. by the Police Review Commission (PRC) with counter proposal b. by the City Manager and c. by Mayor Arreguin.
- The PRC has made recommendations to respond to the Police Equity Report which showed racial bias – there was resistance to the release of the report – this is the first presentation of the recommendations.
- BRIDGE Affordable housing project has a $15 million funding shortfall.
- Strengthening Significant Community Benefits needs support as Berkeley history shows over and over promised benefits offered by projects to gain community support often fall to the cutting room floor when it comes to actually building the project.
Significant Community Benefits on Buildings over 75 feet is also available for comment on Berkeley Considers.
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2018/2018-03-01_Give_Input_on_“Significant_Community_Benefit”_packages_for_downtown_buildings_over_75_feet.aspx
The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.
http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html
Sunday, 4, 2018
Legislative Action Training, Sun, March 4, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, 2530 San Pablo Ave, #1, Sierra Club Chapter Office, Berkeley, RSVP
https://350bayarea.org/event/legislative-action-training
Monday, 5, 2018
Ad Hoc Committee on Community Benefits, Mon, March 5, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, Redwood Room, 6th Floor, agenda: continuing discussion strengthening community benefits, Committee members: Arreguin, Harrison, Droste, Worthington
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Mayor/Level_3__-General/Community%20Benefits%20Agenda%2003-05.18.pdf
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Outreach Committee, Mon, March 5, 5:45 pm, 2001 Center Street Law Library, 2nd Floor,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Rent_Stabilization_Board/Level_3_-_General/18%20March%205_Outreach%20Agenda.pdf
Peace and Justice Commission, Mon, March 5, 7:00 pm – 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: resolution on ending homelessness
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Peace_and_Justice_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Personnel Board, Mon, March 5, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Extension Temporary Animal Services Assistant https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx
Tax the Rich rally – Mon, March 5, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater, rain cancels. This is the last Monday with winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm. Beginning March 12, Tax the Rich resumes daylight savings time 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm.
Tuesday, 6, 2018
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Workshop for Landlords on Evictions, Tue, March 6, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm, 2090 Kittredge, 3rd Floor, Berkeley Central Library
http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ef0uvnuf604bc17f&llr=7zis6zuab
Oxford Tract Organizing & Coalition Building Meeting, Tue, March 6, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, 265 McCone Hall,
https://www.facebook.com/events/1824992200847215/
Wednesday, 7, 2018
Board of Library Trustees, Wed, March 7, 6:30 pm, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: Library Internet Use Policy
https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/sites/default/files/files/inline/2018_03_07_bolt_agenda_packet_v3.pdf
Commission on Disability, Wed, March 7, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx
Planning Commission – meeting canceled
Thursday, 8, 2018
Community Environmental Advisory Commission, Thur, March 8, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Russell St, South Branch Library, agenda not posted
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/
Parks and Waterfront Commission – Subcommittee Off Leash Area – Cesar Chavez Park, Thur, March 8, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, 201 University Ave, Marina Conference Room, Agenda: rules procedures commercial dog walkers
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx
Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, March 8, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers
- 1711 & 1713 MLK Jr Way conversion commercial space to residential, increase bedrooms from 3 to 15 continue to April 12
- 642 Arlington – enlarge existing single family dwelling
- 2028 Bancroft Way – relocate existing 2-story residential building to 1940 Haste, construct 6-story, 62 foot 37 unit residential building, advisory comments
- 2236 Channing Way – convert medical offices, lounge, laundry area and parking into 3 new dwelling units in 5-story mixed use building, new total 22 dwelling units
- 1740 San Pablo Ave – demolish 2 1-story buildings, construct 5-story mixed use, 48 dwelling units, 3 live/work, 1 800 sq ft quick serve restaurant, 53 parking spaces
- 1499 University Ave – add roof-top deck to 39 room hotel.
Friday, 9, 2018
Berkeley City reduced service day
Saturday, 10, 2018
Free Showing Film “Tomorrow” Creative solutions to climate change, Sat, March 10, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, doors open 9:30 am, 10890 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito City Hall
http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/tomorrow-film-showcases-creative-solutions-mar-10/
Anita Hill, Barbara Lee & Elihu Harris Lecture Series, March 10, 7:00 pm, 1001 Broadway, Oakland, Oakland Mariott City Center
https://www.facebook.com/lajonesmedia/photos/gm.191429128111038/10155675154514331/?type=3&theater
Sunday, 11, 2018 - Spring Forward - Daylight Savings Begins
Indivisible Berkeley General Assembly, Sun, March 11, 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm, doors open at 7:00 pm, 1970 Chestnut St, Finnish Hall, General Assembly meeting,
https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/event/ga-mar11-2018