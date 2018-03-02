Arts & Events

The Berkeley Activist's Calendar: March 4-11

Kelly Hammargren
Saturday March 03, 2018 - 08:44:00 AM
Bookmark and Share

The March 13 City Council meeting includes items of contention that were left unsettled and rescheduled. Comments emailed early council@cityofberkeley.info have the best chance of being read.
 

  • Surveillance Technology and Community Safety has 3 versions: a. by the Police Review Commission (PRC) with counter proposal b. by the City Manager and c. by Mayor Arreguin.
  • The PRC has made recommendations to respond to the Police Equity Report which showed racial bias – there was resistance to the release of the report – this is the first presentation of the recommendations.
  • BRIDGE Affordable housing project has a $15 million funding shortfall.
  • Strengthening Significant Community Benefits needs support as Berkeley history shows over and over promised benefits offered by projects to gain community support often fall to the cutting room floor when it comes to actually building the project.
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/03_Mar/City_Council__03-13-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Significant Community Benefits on Buildings over 75 feet is also available for comment on Berkeley Considers. 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2018/2018-03-01_Give_Input_on_“Significant_Community_Benefit”_packages_for_downtown_buildings_over_75_feet.aspx 

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website. 

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html 

Sunday, 4, 2018 

Legislative Action Training, Sun, March 4, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, 2530 San Pablo Ave, #1, Sierra Club Chapter Office, Berkeley, RSVP 

https://350bayarea.org/event/legislative-action-training 

Monday, 5, 2018 

Ad Hoc Committee on Community Benefits, Mon, March 5, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, Redwood Room, 6th Floor, agenda: continuing discussion strengthening community benefits, Committee members: Arreguin, Harrison, Droste, Worthington 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Mayor/Level_3__-General/Community%20Benefits%20Agenda%2003-05.18.pdf 

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Outreach Committee, Mon, March 5, 5:45 pm, 2001 Center Street Law Library, 2nd Floor, 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Rent_Stabilization_Board/Level_3_-_General/18%20March%205_Outreach%20Agenda.pdf 

Peace and Justice Commission, Mon, March 5, 7:00 pm – 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: resolution on ending homelessness 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Peace_and_Justice_Commission_Homepage.aspx 

Personnel Board, Mon, March 5, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Extension Temporary Animal Services Assistant https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx 

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, March 5, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater, rain cancels. This is the last Monday with winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm. Beginning March 12, Tax the Rich resumes daylight savings time 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm. 

Tuesday, 6, 2018 

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Workshop for Landlords on Evictions, Tue, March 6, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm, 2090 Kittredge, 3rd Floor, Berkeley Central Library 

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ef0uvnuf604bc17f&llr=7zis6zuab 

Oxford Tract Organizing & Coalition Building Meeting, Tue, March 6, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, 265 McCone Hall, 

https://www.facebook.com/events/1824992200847215/ 

Wednesday, 7, 2018 

Board of Library Trustees, Wed, March 7, 6:30 pm, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: Library Internet Use Policy 

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/sites/default/files/files/inline/2018_03_07_bolt_agenda_packet_v3.pdf 

Commission on Disability, Wed, March 7, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx 

Planning Commission – meeting canceled 

Thursday, 8, 2018 

Community Environmental Advisory Commission, Thur, March 8, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Russell St, South Branch Library, agenda not posted 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/ 

Parks and Waterfront Commission – Subcommittee Off Leash Area – Cesar Chavez Park, Thur, March 8, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, 201 University Ave, Marina Conference Room, Agenda: rules procedures commercial dog walkers 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx 

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, March 8, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers 

 

  • 1711 & 1713 MLK Jr Way conversion commercial space to residential, increase bedrooms from 3 to 15 continue to April 12
  • 642 Arlington – enlarge existing single family dwelling
  • 2028 Bancroft Way – relocate existing 2-story residential building to 1940 Haste, construct 6-story, 62 foot 37 unit residential building, advisory comments
  • 2236 Channing Way – convert medical offices, lounge, laundry area and parking into 3 new dwelling units in 5-story mixed use building, new total 22 dwelling units
  • 1740 San Pablo Ave – demolish 2 1-story buildings, construct 5-story mixed use, 48 dwelling units, 3 live/work, 1 800 sq ft quick serve restaurant, 53 parking spaces
  • 1499 University Ave – add roof-top deck to 39 room hotel.
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/ 

 

Friday, 9, 2018 

Berkeley City reduced service day 

Saturday, 10, 2018 

Free Showing Film “Tomorrow” Creative solutions to climate change, Sat, March 10, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, doors open 9:30 am, 10890 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito City Hall 

http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/tomorrow-film-showcases-creative-solutions-mar-10/ 

Anita Hill, Barbara Lee & Elihu Harris Lecture Series, March 10, 7:00 pm, 1001 Broadway, Oakland, Oakland Mariott City Center 

https://www.facebook.com/lajonesmedia/photos/gm.191429128111038/10155675154514331/?type=3&theater 

Sunday, 11, 2018 - Spring Forward - Daylight Savings Begins  

Indivisible Berkeley General Assembly, Sun, March 11, 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm, doors open at 7:00 pm, 1970 Chestnut St, Finnish Hall, General Assembly meeting, 

https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/event/ga-mar11-2018 

 

 

 

 

 