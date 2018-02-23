Beset by a surfeit of Republican-generated cynicism, it occurs to me that the fastest way Betsy DeVos & Co. can drive American into the arms of private for-profit education is to put as many guns into public classrooms as possible.

Parents will then do everything possible to get their kids out of public classrooms. If such a stampede can be generated, then B. DeV. & Co. can claim the need to reduce education budgets for lack of demand and use.

Check the news and information sources to see if the GOP is pushing for weapons in private schools. My suspicion says ‘nope’.