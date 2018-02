Arts & Events

Busy week ahead for Berkeley City Meetings and Climate forums. Tuesday is City Council. Wednesday is the busiest night for activists.





Urban Shield participation is on the agenda at the Disaster and Fire Safety Commission.

Linda Maio is speaking at the Wednesday Safer Climate Forum.

Police Review Commission is discussing subcommittee recommendations and taking action on MOU (memorandum of understanding) with Homeland Security/US ICE and Homeless Encampments.

Indivisible Berkeley lhttps://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions

lhttps://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions Indivisible East Bay https://indivisibleeb.org/

https://indivisibleeb.org/ Wellstone Democratic Club http://wellstoneclub.org/

Sunday, February 25, 2018

Monday, February 26, 2018

Tuesday, February 27, 2018

5:00 pm Closed Session, Agenda: Director of Planning and Development

Agenda: Director of Planning and Development 6:00 pm Regular Session, Agenda: 17. ZAB Appeal – 739 Channing Way, 20. U1 – 15% anti-displacement, 85% to maintain and increase supply of permanently affordable housing, 21. 2018 Ballot measures, 22 a.&b.Wildland Urban Interface Fire Safety and Education, 23. Utility Undergrounding

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Thursday, March 1, 2018

2901 Benvenue Ave – Thomas & Louise Hicks House – Landmark or Structure of Merit

– Thomas & Louise Hicks House – Landmark or Structure of Merit Certified Local Grant Application

2580 Bancroft – Fred Turner Building – proposed alteration

– Fred Turner Building – proposed alteration 1110 University – Demolition referral

– Demolition referral 2301 Bancroft - Campanile Way – special meeting, date not yet determined

Friday, March 2, 2018

Saturday, March 3, 2018

Sunday, March 4, 2018

2018 to. The San Francisco. It is too late to register to attend. The 3 “listening” sessions start at 8:30 am and end at 7:30 pm.2018 is a critical election year andThese groups are registering voters and canvasing on issues in Republican held districts.The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: closed session – labor negotiators – Fire Fighters, Berkeley Police Association, IBEW, Local 1245, Service Workers, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center at San Pablo Park, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Centertop of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, 2000 University, Au Coquelet Restauranthttps://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: speaker BPD Chief Greenwood, Santa Rita Jail referral https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx , 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: 6. Recommendation Urban Shield participation, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 5. EB Community Energy, 7. Deep Green Building, 8. EV Charging, 9. Model Solar Ordinance2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: subcommittee reports discussion & action – Homeless encampment, MOU with Dept Homeland Security/US ICE, Ed Roberts Campus, 3075 Adeline, citizen action, strategies on major polluters, climate solutions, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center,, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center,Berkeley Lawn Site to be continued, 2180 Milvia St, 6Floor,http://www.cityofberkeley.info/MedicalCannabis/No city meetings or demonstrations foundNo city meetings or demonstrations found, 2530 San Pablo Ave, #1, Sierra Club Chapter Office, Berkeley, RSVP