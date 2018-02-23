Arts & Events

Busy week ahead for Berkeley City Meetings and Climate forums. Tuesday is City Council. Wednesday is the busiest night for activists.





Urban Shield participation is on the agenda at the Disaster and Fire Safety Commission.

Linda Maio is speaking at the Wednesday Safer Climate Forum.

Police Review Commission is discussing subcommittee recommendations and taking action on MOU (memorandum of understanding) with Homeland Security/US ICE and Homeless Encampments.

5:00 pm Closed Session, Agenda: Director of Planning and Development

Agenda: Director of Planning and Development 6:00 pm Regular Session, Agenda: 17. ZAB Appeal – 739 Channing Way, 20. U1 – 15% anti-displacement, 85% to maintain and increase supply of permanently affordable housing, 21. 2018 Ballot measures, 22 a.&b.Wildland Urban Interface Fire Safety and Education, 23. Utility Undergrounding

2901 Benvenue Ave – Thomas & Louise Hicks House – Landmark or Structure of Merit

– Thomas & Louise Hicks House – Landmark or Structure of Merit Certified Local Grant Application

2580 Bancroft – Fred Turner Building – proposed alteration

– Fred Turner Building – proposed alteration 1110 University – Demolition referral

– Demolition referral 2301 Bancroft - Campanile Way – special meeting, date not yet determined

