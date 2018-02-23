Arts & Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, February 25-March 4
Kelly Hammargren
Saturday February 24, 2018 - 01:37:00 PM
Busy week ahead for Berkeley City Meetings and Climate forums. Tuesday is City Council. Wednesday is the busiest night for activists.
- Urban Shield participation is on the agenda at the Disaster and Fire Safety Commission.
- Linda Maio is speaking at the Wednesday Safer Climate Forum.
- Police Review Commission is discussing subcommittee recommendations and taking action on MOU (memorandum of understanding) with Homeland Security/US ICE and Homeless Encampments.
Written comment is accepted until April 26, 2018 to Oppose the EPA Proposed Repeal of Clean Power Plan,. The San Francisco EPA “Listening” Session on Wed, Feb 28, can be live streamed. It is too late to register to attend. The 3 “listening” sessions start at 8:30 am and end at 7:30 pm.
https://www.epa.gov/stationary-sources-air-pollution/forms/san-francisco-listening-session-repealing-clean-power-plan
2018 is a critical election year and 3 groups/organizations are actively working now to oust Republicans from Congressional Districts. These groups are registering voters and canvasing on issues in Republican held districts.
- Indivisible Berkeley lhttps://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions
- Indivisible East Bay https://indivisibleeb.org/
- Wellstone Democratic Club http://wellstoneclub.org/
The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.
http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html
Sunday, February 25, 2018
Adeline Corridor Development – Sun, Feb 25, 12:30 pm, 2108 Russell St @ Lorina, Church By the Side of the Road, Education Room, all welcome,
Indivisible East Bay All Member Meeting, Sun, Feb 25, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 2727 Milvia, Sports Basement,
https://indivisibleeb.org/upcoming-events/
Monday, February 26, 2018
City Council, Mon, Feb 26, 4:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: closed session – labor negotiators – Fire Fighters, Berkeley Police Association, IBEW, Local 1245, Service Workers
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/02_Feb/City_Council__02-26-2018_-_Special_Closed_Meeting_Agenda.aspx
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, Mon, Feb 26, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Rent_Stabilization_Board/Home/Agenda__RSB_2018_Feb_26.aspx
Children, Youth and Recreation Commission, Mon, Feb 26, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center at San Pablo Park
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Children_Youth_and_Recreation_Commission/
Zero Waste Commission, Mon, Feb 26, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Tax the Rich rally – Mon, Feb 26, winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Rain Cancels, top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,
Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Berkeley City Council, Tues, Feb 27, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers
- 5:00 pm Closed Session, Agenda: Director of Planning and Development
- 6:00 pm Regular Session, Agenda: 17. ZAB Appeal – 739 Channing Way, 20. U1 – 15% anti-displacement, 85% to maintain and increase supply of permanently affordable housing, 21. 2018 Ballot measures, 22 a.&b.Wildland Urban Interface Fire Safety and Education, 23. Utility Undergrounding
Community Environmental Advisory Commission - Subcommittee - Citywide Green Development, Tues, Feb 27, 7:00 pm, 2000 University, Au Coquelet Restaurant
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Civic Arts Commission, Wed, Feb 28, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/
Commission on the Status of Women, Wed, Feb 28, 6:45 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: speaker BPD Chief Greenwood, Santa Rita Jail referral https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx
Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, Wed, Feb 28, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: 6. Recommendation Urban Shield participation
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Fire/Commissions/Commission_for_Disaster_and_Fire_Safety/REVISED%20DFSC%20Agenda%2017-02-28.pdf
Energy Commission, Wed, Feb 28, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 5. EB Community Energy, 7. Deep Green Building, 8. EV Charging, 9. Model Solar Ordinance
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Energy_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Police Review Commission, Wed, Feb 28, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: subcommittee reports discussion & action – Homeless encampment, MOU with Dept Homeland Security/US ICE
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Maximizing Influence for Safer Climate, Wed, Feb 28, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, Ed Roberts Campus, 3075 Adeline, citizen action, strategies on major polluters, climate solutions
https://350bayarea.org/event/eyes-ca-maximizing-influence-safer-climate
Thursday, March 1, 2018
Housing Advisory Commission, Thur, March 1, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/
Landmarks Preservation Commission, Thur, March 1, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center,
Berkeley Lawn Site to be continued
- 2901 Benvenue Ave – Thomas & Louise Hicks House – Landmark or Structure of Merit
- Certified Local Grant Application
- 2580 Bancroft – Fred Turner Building – proposed alteration
- 1110 University – Demolition referral
- 2301 Bancroft - Campanile Way – special meeting, date not yet determined
Medical Cannabis Commission, Thur, March 1, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, 2180 Milvia St, 6th Floor,
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/MedicalCannabis/
Friday, March 2, 2018
No city meetings or demonstrations found
Saturday, March 3, 2018
No city meetings or demonstrations found
Sunday, March 4, 2018
Legislative Action Training, Sun, March 4, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, 2530 San Pablo Ave, #1, Sierra Club Chapter Office, Berkeley, RSVP
https://350bayarea.org/event/legislative-action-training