The United States Geological Survey reported that a preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake occurred near Danville this morning, accompanied by three smaller quakes.



The largest earthquake was reported at 5:28 a.m. about one mile north northwest of Danville.



Earlier in the morning, two smaller earthquakes were also reported near Danville.



The first was a 2.7 magnitude and the second was a 2.8 magnitude.



At 12:22 PM on Friday, Berkeley residents reported feeling another quake, listed by USGS at 2.8 magnitude, about 2km east of Danville.