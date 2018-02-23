It hurts to hear the cry of families who see their sons and daughters shot in the school in Florida. Educators feel the pain of the most recent mass school shooting. Let us add during this month of February, a demand to our Government, to have a heart to hear and feel the pain of the public as well.



The public needs assurances about the safety and security of their children going to their schools. The quick and easy solution to stop these untimely deaths in public schools and other public places is to take away all arms and ammunitions from all places, except from the local police and the Department of Defense. Let there be an experiment to make America free of gun violence.