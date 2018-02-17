Arts & Events

Feb 21 Deadline to register for the Feb 28 EPA hearing to repeal the clean power plan, There are three hearings on Feb 28 morning, afternoon and early evening. https://350bayarea.org/event/oppose-clean-power-plan-repeal

City Council Agenda for February 27 available for comment. Curbside EV charging, 739 Channing appeal, U1, Ballot measures, Wildlife Urban Fire Safety and Education, undergrounding utility wires,

Email council@cityofberkeley.info

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/02_Feb/City_Council__02-27-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Indivisible Berkeley list of actions you can do from home, https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html

Sunday, February 18, 2018

No announced meetings or demonstrations

Monday, February 19, 2018 – President’s Day holiday

Public Works Commission – Watershed Management Plan Subcommittee, Mon, Feb 19, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm, 1930 MLK Jr. Way, Café Nostos , , https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Public_Works/Commissions/Commission_for_Public_Works/Watershed%20subcommittee%20agenda%202_19_18.pdf

Tax the Rich Rally, Mon, Feb 19, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm, top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater

Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Berkeley City Council - Worksession, Tues, Feb 20, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: Ballot measure survey, Council Disaster training, Undergrounding utility wires. https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/02_Feb/City_Council__02-20-2018_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Wednesday, February 21, 2018

Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, Wed, Feb 21, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Funded Agency Financial reports, BAORP, Community Gardening, Free Clinic, Homeless Policy, Alta Bates,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Human_Welfare_and_Community_Action_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Planning Commission, Wed, Feb 21, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Cannabis Ordinance Regulations, Local Density Bonus

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Animal Care Commission, Wed, Feb 21, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1 Bolivar Drive, Berkeley Animal Shelter, no meeting notice or agenda, normal schedule every 3rd Wed

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Animal_Care_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Commission on Aging, Wed, Feb 21, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, no meeting notice or agenda, normal schedule every 3rd Wed

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Aging_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, February 22, 2018

Community Health Commission, Thur, Feb 22, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Smoke-free Multi-unit Housing Ordinance, Cannabis and impacts, Ban BPA receipts

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Community_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Mental Health Commission, Thur, Feb 22, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: HOTT (Homeless Outreach Treatment Team), Mental Health Service for Homeless,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, Feb 22, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers, staff recommend approve for all projects

840 Page – add 3rd story, increase bedrooms from 5 to 7, non-conforming to residential density

2740-2744 Telegraph – enlarge hotel by 4 rooms to 40, 22 parking spaces

1626 Tenth Street – construct detached 2-story dwelling with 2-bedrooms, increase bedrooms on parcel from 4-6,

2009 Addison – demolish 1-story commercial, construct 7-story, mixed use Berkeley Rep floors 3-5 rent-free dwellings (45)

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Black History Celebration (All ages) Thur, Feb 22, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Frances Albrier Community Center – San Pablo Park

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15126

Wellstone Democratic Club, Thur, Feb 22, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 390 27th St., Humanist Hall, potluck followed with meeting at 6:45 pm, agenda Alameda County DA candidates, Nancy O’Malley, Pamela Price

http://wellstoneclub.org/event/club-meeting-for-february-2018/

Friday, February 23, 2018

No city meetings found, no announced demonstrations

Saturday, February 24, 2018

Children’s Trust lawsuit on Climate Change, Sat, Feb 24, 3:00 – 4:30 pm, 1901 Russell, South Berkeley Tarea Hall Library, meet-up to support 21 youth

http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/support-youth-suing-government-on-climate-feb-24/

Sunday, February 25, 2018

Indivisible East Bay – all member meeting, Sun, Feb, 25, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 2727 Milvia, Sports Basement,

https://indivisibleeb.org/upcoming-events/