Arts & Events

The Berkeley Activist's Calendar: February 18-25

Kelly Hammargren, Sustainable Berkeley Coalition
Sunday February 18, 2018 - 02:29:00 PM
Feb 21 Deadline to register for the Feb 28 EPA hearing to repeal the clean power plan, There are three hearings on Feb 28 morning, afternoon and early evening. https://350bayarea.org/event/oppose-clean-power-plan-repeal 

 

City Council Agenda for February 27 available for comment. Curbside EV charging, 739 Channing appeal, U1, Ballot measures, Wildlife Urban Fire Safety and Education, undergrounding utility wires, 

Email council@cityofberkeley.info 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/02_Feb/City_Council__02-27-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx 

 

Indivisible Berkeley list of actions you can do from home, https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions 

 

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website. 

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html 

 

Sunday, February 18, 2018 

No announced meetings or demonstrations 

Monday, February 19, 2018 – President’s Day holiday 

Public Works Commission – Watershed Management Plan Subcommittee, Mon, Feb 19, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm, 1930 MLK Jr. Way, Café Nostos,, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Public_Works/Commissions/Commission_for_Public_Works/Watershed%20subcommittee%20agenda%202_19_18.pdf 

Tax the Rich Rally, Mon, Feb 19, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm, top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater 

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 

Berkeley City Council - Worksession, Tues, Feb 20, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: Ballot measure survey, Council Disaster training, Undergrounding utility wires. https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/02_Feb/City_Council__02-20-2018_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx 

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 

Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, Wed, Feb 21, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Funded Agency Financial reports, BAORP, Community Gardening, Free Clinic, Homeless Policy, Alta Bates, 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Human_Welfare_and_Community_Action_Commission_Homepage.aspx 

Planning Commission, Wed, Feb 21, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Cannabis Ordinance Regulations, Local Density Bonus 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx 

Animal Care Commission, Wed, Feb 21, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1 Bolivar Drive, Berkeley Animal Shelter, no meeting notice or agenda, normal schedule every 3rd Wed 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Animal_Care_Commission_Homepage.aspx 

Commission on Aging, Wed, Feb 21, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, no meeting notice or agenda, normal schedule every 3rd Wed 

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Aging_Homepage.aspx 

Thursday, February 22, 2018 

Community Health Commission, Thur, Feb 22, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Smoke-free Multi-unit Housing Ordinance, Cannabis and impacts, Ban BPA receipts 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Community_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx 

Mental Health Commission, Thur, Feb 22, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: HOTT (Homeless Outreach Treatment Team), Mental Health Service for Homeless, 

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx 

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, Feb 22, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers, staff recommend approve for all projects 

840 Page – add 3rd story, increase bedrooms from 5 to 7, non-conforming to residential density 

2740-2744 Telegraph – enlarge hotel by 4 rooms to 40, 22 parking spaces 

1626 Tenth Street – construct detached 2-story dwelling with 2-bedrooms, increase bedrooms on parcel from 4-6, 

2009 Addison – demolish 1-story commercial, construct 7-story, mixed use Berkeley Rep floors 3-5 rent-free dwellings (45) 

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/ 

Black History Celebration (All ages) Thur, Feb 22, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Frances Albrier Community Center – San Pablo Park 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15126 

Wellstone Democratic Club, Thur, Feb 22, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 390 27th St., Humanist Hall, potluck followed with meeting at 6:45 pm, agenda Alameda County DA candidates, Nancy O’Malley, Pamela Price 

http://wellstoneclub.org/event/club-meeting-for-february-2018/ 

Friday, February 23, 2018 

No city meetings found, no announced demonstrations 

Saturday, February 24, 2018 

Children’s Trust lawsuit on Climate Change, Sat, Feb 24, 3:00 – 4:30 pm, 1901 Russell, South Berkeley Tarea Hall Library, meet-up to support 21 youth 

http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/support-youth-suing-government-on-climate-feb-24/ 

Sunday, February 25, 2018 

Indivisible East Bay – all member meeting, Sun, Feb, 25, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 2727 Milvia, Sports Basement, 

https://indivisibleeb.org/upcoming-events/ 

 

 

 