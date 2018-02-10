The exact origin of the Valentine's Day holiday is vague. But what we do know is that around February 14th, the Romans celebrated a holiday in which the Emperor executed two men who were both named Valentine. Their martyrdom was honored by the Catholic Church.

Also from February 13 to 15, the men whipped women with the hides of animals they had just slain. The women believed it would make them fertile.

If true, the Romans had a very different conception of romance!!!

Still, couples, please celebrate each other. Without weapons, of course.