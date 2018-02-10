Celebrate the Chinese calendar's Year of the Dog with a pooch from Berkeley Animal Care Services - and we'll waive all adoption fees this weekend!

They are dogs like Midnight (who would make the perfect hiking companion), Papa (who truly believes that he is a lap dog), or Victor, Vernon and Vance (who are determined to charm everyone they meet). Or many others.

Come and pick out a canine companion! It will be a New Year's gift for both you and the dog you adopt.

Our dogs have been loved. We proudly take in all animals that others have discarded, socialize them, train them, and have veterinarians care and thoroughly evaluate as we prepare them for caring homes.

Our volunteers and staff also work hard to identify our dogs' personalities- traits that end up having far more impact on a good relationship with whomever takes them into their home.

So bring good fortune to your home in this Year of the Dog by adopting your very own good luck charm. The shelter, located at 1 Bolivar Drive in Berkeley, is open Saturday from 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

For those who aren't adopting, we'll also be having a barbecue fundraiser in the parking lot to help pay for a few benefits for all of our animals.