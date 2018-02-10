The following is what I get from occasionally watching the news, and I think the conclusions I draw are reasonable ones, in the absence of any special knowledge or expertise…

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is not afraid of Donald Trump. This is because he is in charge of a significant arsenal of nuclear missiles that are capable of striking the U.S., and this makes it a lot more complicated for the U.S. to do anything to North Korea, militarily. Why does North Korea have nuclear missiles? This is because they pose a deterrent to military action, which the U.S. has been threatening to do.

In Afghanistan and Iraq, the U.S. invaded after we discovered that those countries did not have WMD's. Why did the U.S. invade those countries? -Because we could.

Now, why is North Korea engaging in substantial overtures of peace with its neighbor, South Korea? This is because they are able to do that, without the ever-present threat of military action of the U.S. If someone is pointing a loaded gun to your head, you are not able to function mentally. North Korea is making peace with South Korea because it makes sense to do that, and because the U.S. is no longer as much of a threat. Being threatened stifles the ability to reasonably conduct peace talks.

President Trump, by flamboyantly threatening North Korea, and calling him names, such as "little rocket man," which, by the way is also abusive, goaded Kim Jong Un into stepping up his progress toward a nuclear weapon. Now that they have it, there is more of a balance of power between North Korea and the U.S.

And what about missile defense?- It appears that there is no reliable defense that can be used to halt a nuclear missile, or even to prevent someone from walking into a country on foot with an atom bomb in a backpack.

What does this mean?-Trump achieved the desired result. North Korea has nuclear weapons that can be used to retaliate against the U.S. if needed, and this allows more possibility of peace in the region.