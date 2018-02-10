Mr. Martinot, you are confused about what constitutes a disability, and you are uninformed about psychiatric disabilities.

Disabilities in general are physical, cognitive, or other impairments that interfere with life activities, such as working a job, living independently, having full physical mobility, or doing other essential activities, things at which most people are expected to be proficient.

"... it exhibits a form of disability that one could call "parapolitical" disability. It is sometimes characterized by childishness, and by irrationality..."

Steve, you seem to be confusing normal character traits with disabilities.

You wrote: "Mental illness and PTSD are terms thrown around concerning victims of social stress, or people abused by those they trusted. There used to be institutions run by the government that cared for such people. Some were communal, and others were simply large torture chambers, creating mental illness on a kind of medicated assembly line."

To set the record straight, mental illnesses are brain disorders, and usually no one is to blame for them. While I've been betrayed by those I've trusted, everybody has at some point in their lives. Mental illnesses aren't caused by an interpersonal interaction.

"...medicated assembly line..." --Are you getting this from watching "One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest"? I've never been in a medication line. I've been given medication and it did not create my illness, it treated the disorder.

Mr. Martinot, I would like to see you write on subjects about which you are informed; the subject of disabilities is not one of them, apparently.

I could find more errors in this piece (dated February 11) but I do not have the time for it. Also, your writing is so non-concrete, vague, and metaphoric, that it is harder to pin you down on an outright falsehood.

Suffice it to say that your article disseminates misinformation and promotes modern stereotypes. It also confuses and dilutes the definition of the word "disability." And, this is a disservice to those with legitimate mental health, physical, or neurological problems.