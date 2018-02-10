Arts & Events

As usual, the list of City meetings is long and packed, however, there are four meetings that deserve special attention: City Council Regular Session on Tuesday evening, Significant Community Benefits Tuesday morning, Urban Shield Wednesday afternoon and Design Review Committee on Thursday evening.



Tuesday evening Berkeley City Council items 11, 32, 38, 39 all relate to the homeless – the fence on Adeline, porta potties, homeless encampment, storage at Premier Cru. Take aways from the forum on Homelessness, 0.83% of Berkeley population is homeless, 75% homeless are from the area, there is a direct relationship between the increasing homeless population and rent increases, 97% of homeless want to be in housing. Reality check, Stonefire at University and Milvia listed prices for 2 Bed – 2 Bath are $6360 - $6720. Estimates of the number of vacant/unrented apartments in Berkeley is 1000 -3000 – true number is unknown.



Indivisible Berkeley list of actions you can do from home, https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions



The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.



http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html



Sunday, February 11, 2018



Candidate Forum CA Assembly District 15, Alameda County DA, 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm, 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, everyone welcome to hear candidates, only members of BTU, BPA, BCA will vote for endorsement.



Indivisible Berkeley General Assembly, Sunday, Feb 11, 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 1970 Chestnut St, Finnish Hall, General Assembly meeting

Monday, February 12, 2018

No City meetings

Tax the Rich rally – Monday, Feb 12, winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Ad Hoc Subcommittee on Community Benefits, Tue, Feb 8, 9:30 am – 11:00 am, 2134 MLK Jr Way – Council Chambers, Continued discussion/action on strengthening Significant Community Benefits

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Mayor/Home/Ad-Hoc_Subcommittee_on_Downtown_Community_Benefits_Item.aspx

Agenda Committee Meeting, Tue, Feb 13, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, Redwood Conf Room 6th floor, Agenda: Plan for Feb 27 Council meeting, partial list, restrict number of vehicles a single owner can park, guidelines NIXIE alerts, 739 Channing Appeal, Wildland Urban Interface recommendations from Disaster Fire and Safety Commission – counter by City Manager, Undergrounding Utilities,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2018_Index.aspx

Berkeley City Council, Tues, Feb 6, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers,

5:00 pm Closed Session Litigation Gray v. City of Berkeley

6:00 pm Regular Session Agenda: Berkeley City Council February 13, regular meeting is available for comment, 11. remove fence around Here There, 29. Fund Reserves, 30. Residential parking perits 31. Significant Community Benefits, 32.a&b. Porta Potties, 33. Tax rate for cannabis 35. Stormwater Ballot initiative 36. a&b Paid Family leave, 37. U1 funds, 38 a.&b. Homeless Encampment, 39. a.&b. Premier Cru storage for homeless, 43. Information space for Berkeley Food Network

Email comments to: council@cityofberkeley.info

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/02_Feb/City_Council__02-06-2018_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Ad Hoc Subcommittee on Urban Shield. Wed, Feb 14, 2:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, 1st Floor, Subcommittee members: Arreguin, Davila, Harrison, Wengraf

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Urban_Shield_Subcommittee.aspx

Homeless Commission, Wed, Feb 14, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: sidewalk and encampment policy

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Parks and Waterfront Commission, Wed, Feb 14, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center, Agenda: Park Hours – no public use 10 pm – 6 am

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx

Police Review Commission, Wed, Feb 14, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Special Van use, 1033 program, BPD accountability, use of force, Lexipol policy

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, February 15, 2018

Design Review Committee, Thur, Feb 15, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center http://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/

2190 Shattuck Ave –Walgreen’s site - will block view of Golden Gate Bridge, construct 18 story, 274 residential units, 103 parking spaces, Discussion with Majority Recommendations

1200 San Pablo – demolish single story non-residential building and construct 6-story, 70 foot mixed use 57 dwelling, 44 parking spaces, 52 bicycles

Fair Campaign Practices Commission, Thur, Feb 15, 7:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: matching funds, complaint alleging BERA violation committee Hahn for Council

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/

Open Government Commission, Thur, Feb 15, 7:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Amending Commissioners Manual submission revised or supplemental material, reports - revolving door lobbying subcommittee

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/opengovermentcommission/

Mental Health Commission – Subcommittee meetings, Thur, Feb 15

1:00 pm Fiscal and Program Accountability, 2000 University, Au Coquelet,

2000 University, Au Coquelet, 5:30 pm, Annual Report, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center

Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Product Panel of Experts, Thur, Feb 15, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Sugar-Sweetened_Beverage_Product_Panel_of_Experts.aspx

Transportation Commission, Thur, Feb 15, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Gilman I-80 interchange, traffic calming,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Transportation_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Friday, February 16, 2018

Saturday, February 17, 2018

Animal Care Commission, Sat, Feb 17, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1 Bolivar Drive, Berkeley Animal Shelter

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Animal_Care_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Landmarks Preservation Commission – Policies and Procedures Subcommittee, Sat, Feb 17, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm, 1947 Center St, 2nd Floor, Camphor Conference Room,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

Sunday, February 18, 2018

No announced City meetings or demonstrations