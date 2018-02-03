Martin Luther King Jr. Way is closed this morning between Allston Way and Center Street in Berkeley until about 8:30 a.m. today due to a planned city operation, Berkeley police said.



Further details were not immediately available from the Berkeley Police Department, but according to Berkeley City Hall sources the police were rousting the homeless campers on the lawn of the Maudelle Shirek Old City Hall building. No provision for where the campers will go has been made, according to the source.