A driver died after a collision with an Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus that sent both the bus and the vehicle crashing into a nearby home in Berkeley this morning, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded at 6:38 a.m. to the collision reported in the area of Ashby Avenue and California Street, Berkeley police Sgt. Andrew Frankel said.

Investigators determined a red sedan was traveling south on California when it hit the AC Transit bus, which was heading west on Ashby, Frankel said. \ The force from the collision sent both vehicles crashing into a parked car and then a nearby house, according to Frankel.

He said the driver and lone occupant of the red sedan died in the crash, while the bus driver and single passenger on board were not injured.

Ashby Avenue will be closed for much of this morning while police investigate the crash, Frankel said.

CONTACT: Sgt. Andrew Frankel (510) 812-4082 cellphone or afrankel@berkeley.ca.us

