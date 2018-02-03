I Blame the Sidewalks, by Carol DenneyFebruary 2, 2018I look around me and what do I seeterrible happenings coming to bepeople in poverty tenting tonighthuddling in parks giving tourists a frightChorus: I blame the sidewalks what else can I docan't blame my donors wish I could blame youI blame the sidewalks what else can it beI blame the sidewalks so no one blames mehundreds evicted the rents are so highI am the mayor I ask myself whywhat do I blame for all this povertyI must make sure that nobody blames me (Chorus)I am convinced that it's sidewalks to blamethey may seem peaceful but I know this gamelying in wait looking calm and serenesoon as your back's turned a big dustbowl scene (Chorus)how to make sure my career has a pathwithout disturbing developers' maththankfully mayors who've gone on beforehave left me the key and have opened the door (Chorus)