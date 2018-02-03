Arts & Events

The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, week of Feb 4- Feb 11

Kelly Hammargren, Sustainable Berkeley Coalition
Sunday February 04, 2018 - 01:06:00 PM
Bookmark and Share

Berkeley City Council February 13, regular meeting is available for comment, 11. remove fence around Here There, 29. Fund Reserves 31. Significant Community Benefits moved to Feb 13, 32.a&b. Porta Potties, 33. Tax rate for cannabis 35. Stormwater Ballot initiative 36. a&b Paid Family leave, 37. U1, 38 a.&b. Homeless Encampment, 39. a.&b. Premier Cru storage for homeless, 43. Information space for Berkeley Food Network

Email comments to: council@cityofberkeley.info

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/02_Feb/City_Council__02-13-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Indivisible Berkeley list of actions you can do from home, https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions
The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website. http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html


Sunday, February 4, 2018

Tiny House Living Festival, Sunday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, Alameda County Fair Grounds. This is not a free event, entrance, $14, Seniors $12, under 12 free, free parking

http://www.tinyhouselivingfestival.com/locations/pleasanton-ca-2018/

Monday, February 5, 2018

City/UC/Student Relations Committee, 2465 Bancroft Way, Eshleman Hall, ASUC Senate Chamber, 5th Floor, Agenda: amendments to Group Living, Proposed Landmark of Campanile Way View, Council committee members, Harrison, Wengraf, Worthington, Droste, Arreguin

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/City_UC_Student_Relations_Committee__February_5_2018.aspx

Community Forum on Homelessness, Mon, Feb 5, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Moderator-Kate Harrison, Sophie Hahn – Pathways Project, City-Staff-Homelessness Program, Public Works – sidewalks maintenance.

RSVP TSreekrishnan@cityofberkeley.info

Tax the Rich rally – Monday, Feb 5, winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater, Feb 5 is Transit Equity Day

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Outreach Committee, 5:30 pm, 2001 Center St, 2nd Floor Law Library, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Peace and Justice Commission, Mon, Feb 5, 7:00 pm – 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Homelessness, Emergency Outdoor Shelters, Surveillance Policy, UN reports, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Peace_and_Justice_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Personnel Board, Mon, Feb 5, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx


Tuesday, February 6, 2018

Berkeley City Council, Tues, Feb 6, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: Land Use Appeals

  • 1446 Fifth Street
  • 2334 Jefferson
  • 1436 Campus Drive
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/02_Feb/City_Council__02-06-2018_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Board of Library Trustees, Wed, Feb 7, 6:30 pm, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: One Workplace, service maintenance contract

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

Commission on Disability, Wed, Feb 7, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Dr. Karen Nakamura on Universal Design, Automatic Door Openers, Sidewalks, Representation on Design Review Committee

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx

Mental Health Commission-Bylaws Subcommittee, Wed, Feb 7, 6:00 pm 1939 Addison, East Bay Media Center http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Planning Commission, Wed, Feb 7, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Student Housing initiative, 8:30 pm - 1050 Parker rezone, Cannabis Zoning regulations

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, February 8, 2018

Ad Hoc Subcommittee on Community Benefits, Thur, Feb 8, 10:00 am – 11:30 am, location and agenda to be announced

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Mayor/Home/Ad-Hoc_Subcommittee_on_Downtown_Community_Benefits_Item.aspx

Community Environmental Advisory Commission, Thur, Feb 8, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Russell St, South Branch Library, Agenda: Citywide green development requirements, stormwater infrastructure, BPA receipts, plastic straws

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, Feb 8, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers

  • 2609 Shattuck & 2110 Parker St – full service restaurant – on consent
  • 2257 Glen Ave – demolish 1707 single family home, creek restoration, new 2082 single family home with 5’ front setback instead of 20 and 0’ west side setback instead of 5’-on consent
  • 2024 Shattuck – add alcohol service – on consent
  • 2367 Telegraph – establish entertainment use in basement level – staff recommend approve
  • 1200 San Pablo – demolish1-story structure, construct 6-story mixed use, density bonus, 57 dwelling units, 44 parking spaces, advisory comments
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Friday, February 9, 2018

African American History Celebration, Fri, Feb 9, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, 1730 Oregon

Berkeley City Reduced Service Day, Fri, Feb 9

Saturday, February 10, 2018

McGee-Spaulding Neighbors in Action Meeting, Sat, Feb 10, 9:45 am – 12:00 pm, University Terrace Community Room 

Sunday, February 11, 2018 

Candidate Forum CA Assembly District 15, Alameda County DA, 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm, 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, everyone welcome to hear candidates, only members of BTU, BPA, BCA will vote for endorsement.  

Indivisible Berkeley General Assembly, Sunday, Feb 11, 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 1970 Chestnut St, Finnish Hall, General Assembly meeting 

 

 

 

 