Arts & Events

Berkeley City Council February 13, regular meeting is available for comment, 11. remove fence around Here There, 29. Fund Reserves 31. Significant Community Benefits moved to Feb 13, 32.a&b. Porta Potties, 33. Tax rate for cannabis 35. Stormwater Ballot initiative 36. a&b Paid Family leave, 37. U1, 38 a.&b. Homeless Encampment, 39. a.&b. Premier Cru storage for homeless, 43. Information space for Berkeley Food Network



Email comments to: council@cityofberkeley.info



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/02_Feb/City_Council__02-13-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx



Indivisible Berkeley list of actions you can do from home, https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website. http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html





Sunday, February 4, 2018



Tiny House Living Festival, Sunday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, Alameda County Fair Grounds. This is not a free event, entrance, $14, Seniors $12, under 12 free, free parking



http://www.tinyhouselivingfestival.com/locations/pleasanton-ca-2018/



Monday, February 5, 2018



City/UC/Student Relations Committee, 2465 Bancroft Way, Eshleman Hall, ASUC Senate Chamber, 5th Floor, Agenda: amendments to Group Living, Proposed Landmark of Campanile Way View, Council committee members, Harrison, Wengraf, Worthington, Droste, Arreguin



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/City_UC_Student_Relations_Committee__February_5_2018.aspx



Community Forum on Homelessness, Mon, Feb 5, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Moderator-Kate Harrison, Sophie Hahn – Pathways Project, City-Staff-Homelessness Program, Public Works – sidewalks maintenance.



RSVP TSreekrishnan@cityofberkeley.info



Tax the Rich rally – Monday, Feb 5, winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater, Feb 5 is Transit Equity Day



Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Outreach Committee, 5:30 pm, 2001 Center St, 2nd Floor Law Library, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/



Peace and Justice Commission, Mon, Feb 5, 7:00 pm – 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Homelessness, Emergency Outdoor Shelters, Surveillance Policy, UN reports, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Peace_and_Justice_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Personnel Board, Mon, Feb 5, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx





Tuesday, February 6, 2018



Berkeley City Council, Tues, Feb 6, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: Land Use Appeals





1446 Fifth Street

2334 Jefferson

1436 Campus Drive

Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Thursday, February 8, 2018

2609 Shattuck & 2110 Parker St – full service restaurant – on consent

– full service restaurant – on consent 2257 Glen Ave – demolish 1707 single family home, creek restoration, new 2082 single family home with 5’ front setback instead of 20 and 0’ west side setback instead of 5’-on consent

– demolish 1707 single family home, creek restoration, new 2082 single family home with 5’ front setback instead of 20 and 0’ west side setback instead of 5’-on consent 2024 Shattuck – add alcohol service – on consent

– add alcohol service – on consent 2367 Telegraph – establish entertainment use in basement level – staff recommend approve

– establish entertainment use in basement level – staff recommend approve 1200 San Pablo – demolish1-story structure, construct 6-story mixed use, density bonus, 57 dwelling units, 44 parking spaces, advisory comments

Friday, February 9, 2018

Saturday, February 10, 2018

, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: One Workplace, service maintenance contract1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Dr. Karen Nakamura on Universal Design, Automatic Door Openers, Sidewalks, Representation on Design Review Committee1939 Addison, East Bay Media Center http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx , 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Student Housing initiative, 8:30 pm - 1050 Parker rezone, Cannabis Zoning regulations, 1901 Russell St, South Branch Library, Agenda: Citywide green development requirements, stormwater infrastructure, BPA receipts, plastic straws, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers1730 OregonUniversity Terrace Community Room

Sunday, February 11, 2018

Candidate Forum CA Assembly District 15, Alameda County DA, 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm, 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, everyone welcome to hear candidates, only members of BTU, BPA, BCA will vote for endorsement.

Indivisible Berkeley General Assembly, Sunday, Feb 11, 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 1970 Chestnut St, Finnish Hall, General Assembly meeting