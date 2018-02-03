Arts & Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, week of Feb 4- Feb 11
Berkeley City Council February 13, regular meeting is available for comment, 11. remove fence around Here There, 29. Fund Reserves 31. Significant Community Benefits moved to Feb 13, 32.a&b. Porta Potties, 33. Tax rate for cannabis 35. Stormwater Ballot initiative 36. a&b Paid Family leave, 37. U1, 38 a.&b. Homeless Encampment, 39. a.&b. Premier Cru storage for homeless, 43. Information space for Berkeley Food Network
Email comments to: council@cityofberkeley.info
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/02_Feb/City_Council__02-13-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx
Indivisible Berkeley list of actions you can do from home, https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions
The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website. http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html
Sunday, February 4, 2018
Tiny House Living Festival, Sunday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, Alameda County Fair Grounds. This is not a free event, entrance, $14, Seniors $12, under 12 free, free parking
http://www.tinyhouselivingfestival.com/locations/pleasanton-ca-2018/
Monday, February 5, 2018
City/UC/Student Relations Committee, 2465 Bancroft Way, Eshleman Hall, ASUC Senate Chamber, 5th Floor, Agenda: amendments to Group Living, Proposed Landmark of Campanile Way View, Council committee members, Harrison, Wengraf, Worthington, Droste, Arreguin
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/City_UC_Student_Relations_Committee__February_5_2018.aspx
Community Forum on Homelessness, Mon, Feb 5, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Moderator-Kate Harrison, Sophie Hahn – Pathways Project, City-Staff-Homelessness Program, Public Works – sidewalks maintenance.
RSVP TSreekrishnan@cityofberkeley.info
Tax the Rich rally – Monday, Feb 5, winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater, Feb 5 is Transit Equity Day
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Outreach Committee, 5:30 pm, 2001 Center St, 2nd Floor Law Library, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/
Peace and Justice Commission, Mon, Feb 5, 7:00 pm – 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Homelessness, Emergency Outdoor Shelters, Surveillance Policy, UN reports, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Peace_and_Justice_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Personnel Board, Mon, Feb 5, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx
Tuesday, February 6, 2018
Berkeley City Council, Tues, Feb 6, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: Land Use Appeals
- 1446 Fifth Street
- 2334 Jefferson
- 1436 Campus Drive
Wednesday, February 7, 2018
Board of Library Trustees, Wed, Feb 7, 6:30 pm, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: One Workplace, service maintenance contract
https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees
Commission on Disability, Wed, Feb 7, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Dr. Karen Nakamura on Universal Design, Automatic Door Openers, Sidewalks, Representation on Design Review Committee
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx
Mental Health Commission-Bylaws Subcommittee, Wed, Feb 7, 6:00 pm 1939 Addison, East Bay Media Center http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Planning Commission, Wed, Feb 7, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Student Housing initiative, 8:30 pm - 1050 Parker rezone, Cannabis Zoning regulations
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Thursday, February 8, 2018
Ad Hoc Subcommittee on Community Benefits, Thur, Feb 8, 10:00 am – 11:30 am, location and agenda to be announced
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Mayor/Home/Ad-Hoc_Subcommittee_on_Downtown_Community_Benefits_Item.aspx
Community Environmental Advisory Commission, Thur, Feb 8, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Russell St, South Branch Library, Agenda: Citywide green development requirements, stormwater infrastructure, BPA receipts, plastic straws
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/
Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, Feb 8, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers
- 2609 Shattuck & 2110 Parker St – full service restaurant – on consent
- 2257 Glen Ave – demolish 1707 single family home, creek restoration, new 2082 single family home with 5’ front setback instead of 20 and 0’ west side setback instead of 5’-on consent
- 2024 Shattuck – add alcohol service – on consent
- 2367 Telegraph – establish entertainment use in basement level – staff recommend approve
- 1200 San Pablo – demolish1-story structure, construct 6-story mixed use, density bonus, 57 dwelling units, 44 parking spaces, advisory comments
Friday, February 9, 2018
African American History Celebration, Fri, Feb 9, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, 1730 Oregon
Berkeley City Reduced Service Day, Fri, Feb 9
Saturday, February 10, 2018
McGee-Spaulding Neighbors in Action Meeting, Sat, Feb 10, 9:45 am – 12:00 pm, University Terrace Community Room
Sunday, February 11, 2018
Candidate Forum CA Assembly District 15, Alameda County DA, 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm, 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, everyone welcome to hear candidates, only members of BTU, BPA, BCA will vote for endorsement.
Indivisible Berkeley General Assembly, Sunday, Feb 11, 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 1970 Chestnut St, Finnish Hall, General Assembly meeting