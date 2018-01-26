Obituaries

We are sad to report the death of The Planet’s much appreciated SENIOR POWER columnist, Dr. Helen Rippier Wheeler, in the first week of January.

She proudly identified herself as a feminist.

Her surviving friend Yoko Hasegawa tells us that the likely cause of death was a heart attack. Alameda county officials are attempting to contact any next of kin.

According to the notes on her last book, a memoir, The Truth Must Dazzle Gradually, she graduated from Barnard College, received an M.A. from the University of Chicago and an M.S. and Ph.D. from Columbia. Before retiring in 1991 she taught at graduate and undergraduate levels and was an academic consultant.

Other books included A Guide to the Literature of Women and Aging, Getting Published in Women’s Studies, Womanhood Media and The Bibliographic Instruction Course Handbook.

We will miss her wise voice.