Arts & Events

Coming Week:



Two key meetings are City Council Tuesday Evening – surveillance technology and Landmarks Preservation Commission Thursday – Campanile Way, landmark hearing.







Comment Deadline Jan 30, Community Choice Energy under attack again, fax (best) or email, details in link https://350bayarea.org/event/stand-up-for-cce-by-jan-30th







Indivisible Berkeley list of actions you can do from home, https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html

Sunday, January 28, 2018

Sunday, Jan 28 Events in Support of Undocumented Immigrants

Support Immigrants @ West County Jail, Ashkenaz: 2:30 pm, 1317 San Pablo

East Bay Sanctuary Coalition, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, 860 San Pablo Ave, Ivy Room, Albany

Monday, January 29, 2018

Council Subcommittee on Homelessness, Mon, Jan. 29, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, Redwood Conf Room 6th floor, Agenda: CBO Plan to address Homelessness, encampment and sidewalk policy, vehicle camping policy

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Mayor/Level_2_-_Department_Master_and_Collections/Ad-Hoc%20Subcommittee%20on%20Homelessness%201-29-18.pdf

Agenda Committee Meeting, Mon, Jan. 29, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, Redwood Conf Room 6th floor, Agenda: Plan for February 13, Regular City Council meeting, remove fence around Here There, 29. Significant Community Benefits, 30.a&b. Porta Potties, 31.Energy Program, 34a.&b. 35. U1, 36 a.&b. Homeless Encampment, 37. a.&b. Premier Cru storage for homeless,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2018_Index.aspx

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, Jan 29, winter hours 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

City Council – Subcommittee on Significant Community Benefits, Tues, Jan 30, 10:00 am – 11:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, Cypress Conf Room, 1st Floor, Agenda: Strengthening Provisions of Significant Community Benefits and process

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Mayor/Level_2_-_Department_Master_and_Collections/Community%20Benefits%20Item%20Subcommittee%201-30-18.pdf

Berkeley City Council – Regular Meeting, Tues, Jan 30, 6:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: Surveillance Technology Aa Ab first action item after consent.7. Fire Safety and Prevention, item 9. Revenue stream for housing homeless and low-income students, 10. Berkeley Way Housing update, item 11. Endorse 2018 Affordable Housing State Ballot Initiative, item 14. Adopt resolution “Premier Cru” property 1001, 1007, 1011 University, 1925 Ninth St purchased to develop affordable housing, direct and refer to City Manager to outline full development potential of site and report back by June 12, 2018

Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Le Conte Neighborhood Association, Wed, Jan 31, 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 2905 Shattuck Ave, Art House, Agenda: Jesse Arreguin and Sophie Hahn presentation on homelessness and Pathways Project, Mobile crisis Team, Renaming LeConte School, Ford GoBike

Thursday, February 1, 2018

Housing Advisory Commission, Thur, Feb 1, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Action Plan, Student Housing, Supply of Multifamily Housing, Home Share Program, First in Time

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Landmarks Preservation Commission, Thur, Feb 1, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center,

Campanile Way – potential landmark, continued hearing

– potential landmark, continued hearing 2910-12 Telegraph Ave – Structural Alteration and renovation of landmarked Yazdi Building, Mills Act Contract

– Structural Alteration and renovation of landmarked Yazdi Building, Mills Act Contract 2151 Shattuck – The Wright Block Building, new signage

– The Wright Block Building, new signage 2500 Shattuck – The George A. Mattern / Berkeley Bank Building, landmark application

– The George A. Mattern / Berkeley Bank Building, landmark application 2580 Bancroft Way – Structural alteration of the Fred Turner Building to construct new mixed use 122 units with 11,000 sq ft ground floor retail, 39 parking spaces - discussion

– Structural alteration of the Fred Turner Building to construct new mixed use 122 units with 11,000 sq ft ground floor retail, 39 parking spaces - discussion 601 Ashby Ave – consideration for landmarking - discussion

Medical Cannabis Commission, Thur, Feb 1, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, 2180 Milvia St, 6th Floor, Agenda: proposed changes to cannabis ordinance

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/MedicalCannabis/

Public Works Commission, Thur, Feb 1, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Agenda: Election, Work Plan, Storm Drain, Paving, T-1, Utility Undergrounding,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

The Pathways Project lead by Sophie Hahn, Thur, Feb 1, 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 941 The Alameda Berkeley, Northbrae Community Church, presentation to cover demographics of homelessness, overview Pathways Project on homelessness

Friday, February 2, 2018

Tiny House Living Festival, Friday, Saturday, 10:00 am – 8:00 pm, 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, Alameda County Fair Grounds. This is not a free event, entrance, $14, Seniors $12, under 12 free, free parking

http://www.tinyhouselivingfestival.com/locations/pleasanton-ca-2018/

Saturday, February 3, 2018

Keep Alta Bates Medical Center in Berkeley – Community Forum, Sat. Feb. 3, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Ed Roberts Campus, 3075 Adeline St, Pizza will be served please RSVP to KHarrison@cityofberkeley.info Sutter Health intends to close Alta Bates as soon as 2019

Tiny House Living Festival, Friday, Saturday, 10:00 am – 8:00 pm, 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, Alameda County Fair Grounds. This is not a free event, entrance, $14, Seniors $12, under 12 free, free parking

http://www.tinyhouselivingfestival.com/locations/pleasanton-ca-2018/

Sunday, February 4, 2018

Tiny House Living Festival, Sunday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, Alameda County Fair Grounds. This is not a free event, entrance, $14, Seniors $12, under 12 free, free parking

http://www.tinyhouselivingfestival.com/locations/pleasanton-ca-2018/